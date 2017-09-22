Friday Morning Scoreboard

High School Volleyball
Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
Belle Fourche def. Custer, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16
Burke/South Central def. Bon Homme, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18
Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15
Crow Creek def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-15, 25-11
Edmunds Central def. McLaughlin, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 25-16
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline, 25-15, 25-9, 25-20
Ellendale, N.D. def. Leola/Frederick, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22
Flandreau def. Dell Rapids, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23
Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19
Freeman def. Menno, 25-19, 27-29, 25-14, 27-25
Hanson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-10, 25-7, 25-14
Herreid/Selby Area def. Linton-HMB, N.D., 25-12, 25-23, 25-23
Howard def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17
Jones County def. Todd County, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21
Lake Preston def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9
Langford def. Ipswich, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13
Lemmon def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-13
Lennox def. West Central, 22-25, 12-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-13
Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11
Marshall, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 13-25, 15-10
McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-19, 29-27, 25-13
McIntosh def. Dupree, 17-25, 17-25, 28-26, 25-19, 15-10
Milbank def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24
Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Mitchell def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14
North Border def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21
Northwestern def. Warner, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23
Parker def. Baltic, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20
Philip def. Harding County, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17
Pierre def. Brookings, 25-19, 28-26, 25-22
Potter County def. Stanley County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14
Redfield/Doland def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25
Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-21, 10-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14
Timber Lake def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-21, 25-7, 25-19
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 28-26, 25-14, 25-19
Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15
Elk Point-Jefferson Triangular
Akron-Westfield, Iowa def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-8, 25-22, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-21, 25-10
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
Newell Triangular
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16
Hill City def. Newell, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15
White River Triangular
Kadoka Area def. Pine Ridge, 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21
Kadoka Area def. White River, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22
Pine Ridge def. White River, 28-26, 25-15, 25-15
High Boys Soccer
SF Washington 1 SF Roosevelt 1
Huron 3 Mitchell 0
SF Lincoln 7 Harrisburg 2
SF O’Gorman 4 Sioux Falls Christian 2
Hot Springs 3 Sturgis 1
James Valley Christian 8 Groton Area 0
Brookings 5 Pierre 2
Freeman Academy 2 Vermillion 1
High School Girls Soccer
SF Roosevelt 2 SF Washington 0
Sioux Falls Christian 5 Garretson 2
Mitchell 1 Huron 0
SF Lincoln 5 Huron 0
Spearfish 9 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 1
Pierre 8 Brookings 0
West Central 2 SF O’Gorman 0
High School Girls Tennis
SF O’Gorman 7 Mitchell 2
High School Softball
SF Roosevelt 9 Harrisburg 3
SF Roosevelt 13 Harrisburg 4
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.