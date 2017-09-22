Friday Morning Scoreboard

September 22, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

High School Volleyball

Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

Belle Fourche def. Custer, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16

Burke/South Central def. Bon Homme, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18

Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15

Crow Creek def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-15, 25-11

Edmunds Central def. McLaughlin, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 25-16

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline, 25-15, 25-9, 25-20

Ellendale, N.D. def. Leola/Frederick, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22

Flandreau def. Dell Rapids, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19

Freeman def. Menno, 25-19, 27-29, 25-14, 27-25

Hanson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-10, 25-7, 25-14

Herreid/Selby Area def. Linton-HMB, N.D., 25-12, 25-23, 25-23

Howard def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17

Jones County def. Todd County, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21

Lake Preston def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9

Langford def. Ipswich, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13

Lemmon def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-13

Lennox def. West Central, 22-25, 12-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-13

Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11

Marshall, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 13-25, 15-10

McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-19, 29-27, 25-13

McIntosh def. Dupree, 17-25, 17-25, 28-26, 25-19, 15-10

Milbank def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24

Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17

Mitchell def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14

North Border def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21

Northwestern def. Warner, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23

Parker def. Baltic, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20

Philip def. Harding County, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17

Pierre def. Brookings, 25-19, 28-26, 25-22

Potter County def. Stanley County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14

Redfield/Doland def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25

Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-21, 10-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13

Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14

Timber Lake def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-21, 25-7, 25-19

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 28-26, 25-14, 25-19

Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15

Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15

Elk Point-Jefferson Triangular
Akron-Westfield, Iowa def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-8, 25-22, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-21, 25-10

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

Newell Triangular
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16

Hill City def. Newell, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15

White River Triangular
Kadoka Area def. Pine Ridge, 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21

Kadoka Area def. White River, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22

Pine Ridge def. White River, 28-26, 25-15, 25-15

High Boys Soccer

SF Washington 1 SF Roosevelt 1

Huron 3 Mitchell 0

SF Lincoln 7 Harrisburg 2

SF O’Gorman 4 Sioux Falls Christian 2

Hot Springs 3 Sturgis 1

James Valley Christian 8 Groton Area 0

Brookings 5 Pierre 2

Freeman Academy 2 Vermillion 1

High School Girls Soccer

SF Roosevelt 2 SF Washington 0

Sioux Falls Christian 5 Garretson 2

Mitchell 1 Huron 0

SF Lincoln 5 Huron 0

Spearfish 9 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 1

Pierre 8 Brookings 0

West Central 2 SF O’Gorman 0

High School Girls Tennis

SF O’Gorman 7 Mitchell 2

High School Softball

SF Roosevelt 9 Harrisburg 3

SF Roosevelt 13 Harrisburg 4


