Friday Morning Scoreboard

High School Volleyball Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 Belle Fourche def. Custer, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 Burke/South Central def. Bon Homme, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18 Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15 Crow Creek def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-15, 25-11 Edmunds Central def. McLaughlin, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 25-16 Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline, 25-15, 25-9, 25-20 Ellendale, N.D. def. Leola/Frederick, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 Flandreau def. Dell Rapids, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 Freeman def. Menno, 25-19, 27-29, 25-14, 27-25 Hanson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-10, 25-7, 25-14 Herreid/Selby Area def. Linton-HMB, N.D., 25-12, 25-23, 25-23 Howard def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17 Jones County def. Todd County, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 Lake Preston def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9 Langford def. Ipswich, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13 Lemmon def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-13 Lennox def. West Central, 22-25, 12-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-13 Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11 Marshall, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 13-25, 15-10 McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-19, 29-27, 25-13 McIntosh def. Dupree, 17-25, 17-25, 28-26, 25-19, 15-10 Milbank def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24 Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 Mitchell def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 North Border def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21 Northwestern def. Warner, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 Parker def. Baltic, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 Philip def. Harding County, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17 Pierre def. Brookings, 25-19, 28-26, 25-22 Potter County def. Stanley County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 Redfield/Doland def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13 Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25 Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-21, 10-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 Timber Lake def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-21, 25-7, 25-19 Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 28-26, 25-14, 25-19 Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15 Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 Elk Point-Jefferson Triangular

Akron-Westfield, Iowa def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-8, 25-22, 25-22 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-21, 25-10 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 Newell Triangular

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 Hill City def. Newell, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 White River Triangular

Kadoka Area def. Pine Ridge, 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 Kadoka Area def. White River, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22 Pine Ridge def. White River, 28-26, 25-15, 25-15 High Boys Soccer SF Washington 1 SF Roosevelt 1 Huron 3 Mitchell 0 SF Lincoln 7 Harrisburg 2 SF O’Gorman 4 Sioux Falls Christian 2 Hot Springs 3 Sturgis 1 James Valley Christian 8 Groton Area 0 Brookings 5 Pierre 2 Freeman Academy 2 Vermillion 1 High School Girls Soccer SF Roosevelt 2 SF Washington 0 Sioux Falls Christian 5 Garretson 2 Mitchell 1 Huron 0 SF Lincoln 5 Huron 0 Spearfish 9 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 1 Pierre 8 Brookings 0 West Central 2 SF O’Gorman 0 High School Girls Tennis SF O’Gorman 7 Mitchell 2 High School Softball SF Roosevelt 9 Harrisburg 3 SF Roosevelt 13 Harrisburg 4

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.