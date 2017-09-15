Friday Morning Scoreboard

September 15, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Volleyball

Soutwest Minnesota St. def Augustana 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 17-25, 15-9

Northern State def Mary 25-9, 25-15, 25-10

Wayne State def USF 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12

Morningside def Mt. Marty 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

Bellevue def Dakota State 25-15, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield/Doland, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 12-25, 15-12

Bennett County def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13

Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-12

Brookings def. Brandon Valley, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

Canistota def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

Chester Area def. Howard, 25-6, 25-12, 25-22

Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12

Deuel def. Webster Area, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20, 27-25

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-3, 25-16

Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15, 25-17

Groton Area def. Hamlin, 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8

Hendricks, Minn. def. Estelline, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16

Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola/Frederick, 26-28, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14

Irene-Wakonda def. Bon Homme, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23

Kadoka Area def. Faith, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-6

Lake Preston def. Iroquois, 25-18, 25-13, 25-6

Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

Miller def. Faulkton, 25-21, 25-16, 25-11

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Mitchell Christian, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 25-27, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23

Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-6, 25-20, 25-14

Parkston def. Lennox, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22

Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-9, 25-7, 25-4

Rapid City Christian def. White River, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-1

Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-15, 25-13, 26-24

Sioux Falls Christian def. Wagner, 25-10, 25-17, 25-7

Sioux Valley def. Castlewood, 25-8, 25-10, 25-22

Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15

Sturgis Brown def. Hill City, 26-24, 29-27, 25-15

Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15

Timber Lake def. Dupree, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21

West Central def. Garretson, 25-19, 25-10, 25-13

Wilmot def. Florence/Henry, 25-21, 25-10, 25-13

Wolsey-Wessington def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13

Boyd County Triangular
Burke/Sanborn Central def. Stuart, Neb., 25-8, 25-18

Burke/Sanborn Central def. Boyd County, Neb., 25-21, 25-15

Freeman Academy Tournament
Baltic def. Gayville-Volin, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Gayville-Volin, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Women’s College Soccer

Kansas State 1 USD 0

High School Girls Soccer

Harrisburg 7 Huron 0

Tea Area 1 Vermillion 1

Sioux Falls Christian 3 Mitchell 0

Dakota Valley 2 Garretson 2

Sturgis 1 Belle Fourche 1

Rapid City Central 2 St. Thomas More 0

Brandon Valley 1 Watertown 0

High School Boys Soccer

Huron 3 Harrisburg 0

Brandon Valley 3 Watertown 1

Tea Area 4 Vermillion 1

Rapid City Central 1 St. Thomas More 0

High School Softball

Harrisburg 10 Mitchell 8

Mitchell 7 Harrisburg 5

SF Roosevelt 13 SF Washington 4

SF Washington 12 SF Roosevelt 0


