Friday Morning Scoreboard

College Volleyball
Soutwest Minnesota St. def Augustana 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 17-25, 15-9
Northern State def Mary 25-9, 25-15, 25-10
Wayne State def USF 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12
Morningside def Mt. Marty 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
Bellevue def Dakota State 25-15, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield/Doland, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 12-25, 15-12
Bennett County def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13
Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-12
Brookings def. Brandon Valley, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21
Canistota def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Chester Area def. Howard, 25-6, 25-12, 25-22
Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13
Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12
Deuel def. Webster Area, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20, 27-25
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-3, 25-16
Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15, 25-17
Groton Area def. Hamlin, 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8
Hendricks, Minn. def. Estelline, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16
Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola/Frederick, 26-28, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14
Irene-Wakonda def. Bon Homme, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23
Kadoka Area def. Faith, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-6
Lake Preston def. Iroquois, 25-18, 25-13, 25-6
Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
Miller def. Faulkton, 25-21, 25-16, 25-11
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Mitchell Christian, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 25-27, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23
Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-6, 25-20, 25-14
Parkston def. Lennox, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-9, 25-7, 25-4
Rapid City Christian def. White River, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-1
Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-15, 25-13, 26-24
Sioux Falls Christian def. Wagner, 25-10, 25-17, 25-7
Sioux Valley def. Castlewood, 25-8, 25-10, 25-22
Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15
Sturgis Brown def. Hill City, 26-24, 29-27, 25-15
Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15
Timber Lake def. Dupree, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21
West Central def. Garretson, 25-19, 25-10, 25-13
Wilmot def. Florence/Henry, 25-21, 25-10, 25-13
Wolsey-Wessington def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13
Boyd County Triangular
Burke/Sanborn Central def. Stuart, Neb., 25-8, 25-18
Burke/Sanborn Central def. Boyd County, Neb., 25-21, 25-15
Freeman Academy Tournament
Baltic def. Gayville-Volin, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Gayville-Volin, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Women’s College Soccer
Kansas State 1 USD 0
High School Girls Soccer
Harrisburg 7 Huron 0
Tea Area 1 Vermillion 1
Sioux Falls Christian 3 Mitchell 0
Dakota Valley 2 Garretson 2
Sturgis 1 Belle Fourche 1
Rapid City Central 2 St. Thomas More 0
Brandon Valley 1 Watertown 0
High School Boys Soccer
Huron 3 Harrisburg 0
Brandon Valley 3 Watertown 1
Tea Area 4 Vermillion 1
Rapid City Central 1 St. Thomas More 0
High School Softball
Harrisburg 10 Mitchell 8
Mitchell 7 Harrisburg 5
SF Roosevelt 13 SF Washington 4
SF Washington 12 SF Roosevelt 0
