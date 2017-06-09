Friday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Lincoln Saltdogs 4 Sioux Falls Canaries 1
American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East 11 Miner/McCook 10
Sioux Falls East 13 Miner/McCook 2
Watertown 7 Huron 6
Aurora 6 Lake Norden 5
Aurora 14 Lake Norden 10
Elk Point Jefferson 4 Irene 1
Sioux Falls West 7 Brookings 5
Volga 15 Madison 10
Amatuer Baseball
Pierre Rattlers 13 Winner-Colome 8
Alexandria 13 Dimock-Emery 3
Plankinton 5 Miller 4 10 innings
Chamberlain 4 Kimball-White Lake 0
Corsica-Stickney 5 Parkson Mudcats 2
Mount Vernon 5 Platte 4 11 innings
Freeman 14 Irene 3
Menno 12 Scotland 2
Tabor 14 Wynot, Neb. 9
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.