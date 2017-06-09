Friday Morning Scoreboard

June 9, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 American Association Baseball

Lincoln Saltdogs 4  Sioux Falls Canaries 1

American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls East 11  Miner/McCook 10

Sioux Falls East 13  Miner/McCook 2

Watertown 7   Huron 6

Aurora 6  Lake Norden 5

Aurora 14  Lake Norden 10

Elk Point Jefferson 4 Irene 1

Sioux Falls West 7  Brookings 5

Volga 15  Madison 10

Amatuer Baseball

Pierre Rattlers 13  Winner-Colome 8

Alexandria 13  Dimock-Emery 3

Plankinton 5  Miller 4       10 innings

Chamberlain 4  Kimball-White Lake 0

Corsica-Stickney 5  Parkson Mudcats 2

Mount Vernon 5  Platte 4   11 innings

Freeman 14  Irene 3

Menno 12  Scotland 2

Tabor 14  Wynot, Neb. 9


