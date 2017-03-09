  • Home > 
Friday Morning Scoreboard

March 9, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

High School Girls Basketball

State “A” Tournament\Quarterfinals

St. Thomas More 57   Madison 32

Webster Area 57  Little Wound 50

Vermillion 49  Hamlin 43

Lennox 63   Dell Rapids 58

State “B” Tournament

Quarterfinals

Warner 65 Timber Lake 39

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66 New Underwood 59

Sully Buttes 63 Parker 45

Ethan 56   Avon 43

College Baseball

SMSU 3   Northern State 1

Men’s College Tennis

SDSU 6   Westmont 3

Women’s College Tennis

SDSU 7 Westmont 2


