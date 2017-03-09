Friday Morning Scoreboard

High School Girls Basketball
State “A” Tournament\Quarterfinals
St. Thomas More 57 Madison 32
Webster Area 57 Little Wound 50
Vermillion 49 Hamlin 43
Lennox 63 Dell Rapids 58
State “B” Tournament
Quarterfinals
Warner 65 Timber Lake 39
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66 New Underwood 59
Sully Buttes 63 Parker 45
Ethan 56 Avon 43
College Baseball
SMSU 3 Northern State 1
Men’s College Tennis
SDSU 6 Westmont 3
Women’s College Tennis
SDSU 7 Westmont 2
