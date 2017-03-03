Friday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball Region 1A

Regional Final

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton Area 36 Sisseton 51, Milbank Area 44 Region 2A

Regional Final

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Hamlin 63 Sioux Valley 97, Redfield/Doland 43 Region 3A

Regional Final

Madison 70, Flandreau 52 Sioux Falls Christian 71, Dell Rapids 54 Region 4A

Regional Final

Dakota Valley 65, Vermillion 62 Tea Area 71, Canton 55 Region 5A

Regional Final Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68, West Central 51 Tri-Valley 69, Bon Homme 43 Region 6A

Regional Final

Chamberlain 69, Mobridge-Pollock 47 Crow Creek 64, Miller 56 Region 7A

Regional Final

Little Wound 81, Winner 54 Pine Ridge 77, St. Francis Indian 65 Region 8A

Regional Final

Hot Springs 66, Spearfish 61 St. Thomas More 72, Custer 50 District 1B

Championship

Florence/Henry 48, Waverly-South Shore 32 District 2B

Championship

Langford Area 43, Warner 32 District 5B

Semifinals

Arlington 48, De Smet 31 Castlewood 54, Deubrook Area 38 District 6B

Championship

Wolsey-Wessington 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44 District 13B

Crazy Horse 53, Lyman 49 White River 68, Kadoka Area 39 District 14B

Wall 67, Oelrichs 64 High School Girls Basketball District 1AA

Third Place

Watertown 42, Brookings 40 Championship

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38 District 2AA

Third Place

Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Sioux Falls Washington 58 Championship

Harrisburg 50, Brandon Valley 44 District 3AA

Third Place

Mitchell 66, Huron 62, OT Championship

Aberdeen Central 67, Pierre 58 District 4AA

Third Place

Douglas 62, Sturgis Brown 56 Championship

Rapid City Stevens 52, Rapid City Central 45 Region 2B

Region Final

Sully Buttes 61, Herreid/Selby Area 46 Region 4B

Regional Final

Ethan 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29 Region 5B

Regional Final

Parker 49, Irene-Wakonda 43 Region 6B

Regional Final

Avon 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40 Region 8B

Region Final

Timber Lake 38, Faith 28

