Friday Morning Scoreboard

March 3, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 High School Boys Basketball

Region 1A
Regional Final
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton Area 36

Sisseton 51, Milbank Area 44

Region 2A
Regional Final
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Hamlin 63

Sioux Valley 97, Redfield/Doland 43

Region 3A
Regional Final
Madison 70, Flandreau 52

Sioux Falls Christian 71, Dell Rapids 54

Region 4A
Regional Final
Dakota Valley 65, Vermillion 62

Tea Area 71, Canton 55

Region 5A
Regional Final Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68, West Central 51

Tri-Valley 69, Bon Homme 43

Region 6A
Regional Final
Chamberlain 69, Mobridge-Pollock 47

Crow Creek 64, Miller 56

Region 7A
Regional Final
Little Wound 81, Winner 54

Pine Ridge 77, St. Francis Indian 65

Region 8A
Regional Final
Hot Springs 66, Spearfish 61

St. Thomas More 72, Custer 50

District 1B
Championship
Florence/Henry 48, Waverly-South Shore 32

District 2B
Championship
Langford Area 43, Warner 32

District 5B
Semifinals
Arlington 48, De Smet 31

Castlewood 54, Deubrook Area 38

District 6B
Championship
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

District 13B
Crazy Horse 53, Lyman 49

White River 68, Kadoka Area 39

District 14B
Wall 67, Oelrichs 64

High School Girls Basketball

District 1AA
Third Place
Watertown 42, Brookings 40

Championship
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38

District 2AA
Third Place
Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Sioux Falls Washington 58

Championship
Harrisburg 50, Brandon Valley 44

District 3AA
Third Place
Mitchell 66, Huron 62, OT

Championship
Aberdeen Central 67, Pierre 58

District 4AA
Third Place
Douglas 62, Sturgis Brown 56

Championship
Rapid City Stevens 52, Rapid City Central 45

Region 2B
Region Final
Sully Buttes 61, Herreid/Selby Area 46

Region 4B
Regional Final
Ethan 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29

Region 5B
Regional Final
Parker 49, Irene-Wakonda 43

Region 6B
Regional Final
Avon 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40

Region 8B
Region Final
Timber Lake 38, Faith 28


