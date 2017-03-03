Friday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball
Region 1A
Regional Final
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton Area 36
Sisseton 51, Milbank Area 44
Region 2A
Regional Final
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Hamlin 63
Sioux Valley 97, Redfield/Doland 43
Region 3A
Regional Final
Madison 70, Flandreau 52
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Dell Rapids 54
Region 4A
Regional Final
Dakota Valley 65, Vermillion 62
Tea Area 71, Canton 55
Region 5A
Regional Final Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68, West Central 51
Tri-Valley 69, Bon Homme 43
Region 6A
Regional Final
Chamberlain 69, Mobridge-Pollock 47
Crow Creek 64, Miller 56
Region 7A
Regional Final
Little Wound 81, Winner 54
Pine Ridge 77, St. Francis Indian 65
Region 8A
Regional Final
Hot Springs 66, Spearfish 61
St. Thomas More 72, Custer 50
District 1B
Championship
Florence/Henry 48, Waverly-South Shore 32
District 2B
Championship
Langford Area 43, Warner 32
District 5B
Semifinals
Arlington 48, De Smet 31
Castlewood 54, Deubrook Area 38
District 6B
Championship
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
District 13B
Crazy Horse 53, Lyman 49
White River 68, Kadoka Area 39
District 14B
Wall 67, Oelrichs 64
High School Girls Basketball
District 1AA
Third Place
Watertown 42, Brookings 40
Championship
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
District 2AA
Third Place
Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Sioux Falls Washington 58
Championship
Harrisburg 50, Brandon Valley 44
District 3AA
Third Place
Mitchell 66, Huron 62, OT
Championship
Aberdeen Central 67, Pierre 58
District 4AA
Third Place
Douglas 62, Sturgis Brown 56
Championship
Rapid City Stevens 52, Rapid City Central 45
Region 2B
Region Final
Sully Buttes 61, Herreid/Selby Area 46
Region 4B
Regional Final
Ethan 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
Region 5B
Regional Final
Parker 49, Irene-Wakonda 43
Region 6B
Regional Final
Avon 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40
Region 8B
Region Final
Timber Lake 38, Faith 28
