Friday Morning Scoreboard

February 3, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 NBA D-League

Rio Grande Valley 129  Sioux Falls Skyforce 124

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 70  NDSU 44

High School Boys Basketball

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65, Wagner 43

Arlington 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

Colman-Egan 60, Lake Preston 31

Corsica-Stickney 85, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69

Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48

Hanson 64, Centerville 27

Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34

Hill City 58, Newell 22

James Valley Christian 70, Iroquois 38

Madison 90, Pipestone, Minn. 62

Marty Indian 55, Burke/South Central 49

Menno 35, Gayville-Volin 31

Parker 62, Canistota 57

Philip 47, Lead-Deadwood 35

Platte-Geddes 59, Kimball/White Lake 47

Scotland 51, Ethan 47

Sioux Valley 80, Flandreau 57

Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 58

Tea Area 73, West Central 41

Warner 66, Leola/Frederick 43

White River 94, Wall 50

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
Harding County 90, McIntosh 21

Lemmon 61, Dupree 46

Timber Lake 51, Bison 31

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Sisseton 38

Avon 48, Bon Homme 23

Colman-Egan 66, Lake Preston 60, OT

Custer 50, Newcastle, Wyo. 49

Deubrook Area 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Faulkton Area 55, Highmore-Harrold 28

Freeman 48, Alcester-Hudson 26

Hamlin 55, Webster Area 50

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 13

Hill City 41, Newell 33

James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 20

Kadoka Area 76, Rapid City Christian 60

Lennox 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 60

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Garretson 36

Parker 60, Canistota 30

Pierre 57, Mitchell 34

Pine Ridge 79, Bennett County 34

Platte-Geddes 46, Parkston 42

Rapid City Stevens 61, Rapid City Central 56

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Corsica-Stickney 31

St. Francis Indian 67, Red Cloud 66

Sully Buttes 72, Potter County 27

Todd County 69, Chamberlain 36

Tri-Valley 70, Canton 48

Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 44

Wagner 46, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

Wall 61, White River 37

Warner 42, Leola/Frederick 35

Waverly-South Shore 44, Waubay/Summit 43

Wessington Springs 45, Wolsey-Wessington 38

Wilmot 53, Great Plains Lutheran 20

Winner 72, Crow Creek 50

High School Wrestling

Pierre 57  Huron 13

Sturgis 54   Spearfish 12

McCook Central/Montrose 42   West Central 24

McCook Central/Montrose 58  Adrian 15

McCook Central/Montrose 50   Dell Rapids 23

West Central 36   Adrian 30

Adrian 42   Dell Rapids 34

Dell Rapids 42   West Central 39

Burke/Gregory 39   Parkston 31

Webster Area 41   Milbank Area 33

Worthington 37   Brandon Valley 27

USHL

Dubuque 5   Sioux Falls Stampede 2

High School Gymnastics

ESD Conference Meet

1 Watertown 145.650

2 Mitchell 143.975

3 Yankton 142.550

4 Brookings 136.575

5 Pierre 136.075

6 Aberdeen Central 133.850

7 Huron 132.150

Region 1A

1 Madison 140.700

2 Deuel 136.450

3 Britton 135.150

4 Milbank Area 127.550

5 West Central 123.925


