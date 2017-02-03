Friday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League Rio Grande Valley 129 Sioux Falls Skyforce 124 Women’s College Basketball SDSU 70 NDSU 44 High School Boys Basketball



Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65, Wagner 43 Arlington 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35 Colman-Egan 60, Lake Preston 31 Corsica-Stickney 85, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69 Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48 Hanson 64, Centerville 27 Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34 Hill City 58, Newell 22 James Valley Christian 70, Iroquois 38 Madison 90, Pipestone, Minn. 62 Marty Indian 55, Burke/South Central 49 Menno 35, Gayville-Volin 31 Parker 62, Canistota 57 Philip 47, Lead-Deadwood 35 Platte-Geddes 59, Kimball/White Lake 47 Scotland 51, Ethan 47 Sioux Valley 80, Flandreau 57 Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 58 Tea Area 73, West Central 41 Warner 66, Leola/Frederick 43 White River 94, Wall 50 Little Moreau Conference Tournament

First Round

Harding County 90, McIntosh 21 Lemmon 61, Dupree 46 Timber Lake 51, Bison 31 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Sisseton 38 Avon 48, Bon Homme 23 Colman-Egan 66, Lake Preston 60, OT Custer 50, Newcastle, Wyo. 49 Deubrook Area 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51 Faulkton Area 55, Highmore-Harrold 28 Freeman 48, Alcester-Hudson 26 Hamlin 55, Webster Area 50 Herreid/Selby Area 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 13 Hill City 41, Newell 33 James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 20 Kadoka Area 76, Rapid City Christian 60 Lennox 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 60 McCook Central/Montrose 72, Garretson 36 Parker 60, Canistota 30 Pierre 57, Mitchell 34 Pine Ridge 79, Bennett County 34 Platte-Geddes 46, Parkston 42 Rapid City Stevens 61, Rapid City Central 56 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Corsica-Stickney 31 St. Francis Indian 67, Red Cloud 66 Sully Buttes 72, Potter County 27 Todd County 69, Chamberlain 36 Tri-Valley 70, Canton 48 Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 44 Wagner 46, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43 Wall 61, White River 37 Warner 42, Leola/Frederick 35 Waverly-South Shore 44, Waubay/Summit 43 Wessington Springs 45, Wolsey-Wessington 38 Wilmot 53, Great Plains Lutheran 20 Winner 72, Crow Creek 50 High School Wrestling Pierre 57 Huron 13 Sturgis 54 Spearfish 12 McCook Central/Montrose 42 West Central 24 McCook Central/Montrose 58 Adrian 15 McCook Central/Montrose 50 Dell Rapids 23 West Central 36 Adrian 30 Adrian 42 Dell Rapids 34 Dell Rapids 42 West Central 39 Burke/Gregory 39 Parkston 31 Webster Area 41 Milbank Area 33 Worthington 37 Brandon Valley 27 USHL Dubuque 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 2



High School Gymnastics ESD Conference Meet 1 Watertown 145.650 2 Mitchell 143.975 3 Yankton 142.550 4 Brookings 136.575 5 Pierre 136.075 6 Aberdeen Central 133.850 7 Huron 132.150 Region 1A 1 Madison 140.700 2 Deuel 136.450 3 Britton 135.150 4 Milbank Area 127.550 5 West Central 123.925

