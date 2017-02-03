Friday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Rio Grande Valley 129 Sioux Falls Skyforce 124
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 70 NDSU 44
High School Boys Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65, Wagner 43
Arlington 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
Colman-Egan 60, Lake Preston 31
Corsica-Stickney 85, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69
Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48
Hanson 64, Centerville 27
Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34
Hill City 58, Newell 22
James Valley Christian 70, Iroquois 38
Madison 90, Pipestone, Minn. 62
Marty Indian 55, Burke/South Central 49
Menno 35, Gayville-Volin 31
Parker 62, Canistota 57
Philip 47, Lead-Deadwood 35
Platte-Geddes 59, Kimball/White Lake 47
Scotland 51, Ethan 47
Sioux Valley 80, Flandreau 57
Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 58
Tea Area 73, West Central 41
Warner 66, Leola/Frederick 43
White River 94, Wall 50
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
Harding County 90, McIntosh 21
Lemmon 61, Dupree 46
Timber Lake 51, Bison 31
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Sisseton 38
Avon 48, Bon Homme 23
Colman-Egan 66, Lake Preston 60, OT
Custer 50, Newcastle, Wyo. 49
Deubrook Area 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51
Faulkton Area 55, Highmore-Harrold 28
Freeman 48, Alcester-Hudson 26
Hamlin 55, Webster Area 50
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 13
Hill City 41, Newell 33
James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 20
Kadoka Area 76, Rapid City Christian 60
Lennox 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 60
McCook Central/Montrose 72, Garretson 36
Parker 60, Canistota 30
Pierre 57, Mitchell 34
Pine Ridge 79, Bennett County 34
Platte-Geddes 46, Parkston 42
Rapid City Stevens 61, Rapid City Central 56
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Corsica-Stickney 31
St. Francis Indian 67, Red Cloud 66
Sully Buttes 72, Potter County 27
Todd County 69, Chamberlain 36
Tri-Valley 70, Canton 48
Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 44
Wagner 46, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43
Wall 61, White River 37
Warner 42, Leola/Frederick 35
Waverly-South Shore 44, Waubay/Summit 43
Wessington Springs 45, Wolsey-Wessington 38
Wilmot 53, Great Plains Lutheran 20
Winner 72, Crow Creek 50
High School Wrestling
Pierre 57 Huron 13
Sturgis 54 Spearfish 12
McCook Central/Montrose 42 West Central 24
McCook Central/Montrose 58 Adrian 15
McCook Central/Montrose 50 Dell Rapids 23
West Central 36 Adrian 30
Adrian 42 Dell Rapids 34
Dell Rapids 42 West Central 39
Burke/Gregory 39 Parkston 31
Webster Area 41 Milbank Area 33
Worthington 37 Brandon Valley 27
USHL
Dubuque 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 2
High School Gymnastics
ESD Conference Meet
1 Watertown 145.650
2 Mitchell 143.975
3 Yankton 142.550
4 Brookings 136.575
5 Pierre 136.075
6 Aberdeen Central 133.850
7 Huron 132.150
Region 1A
1 Madison 140.700
2 Deuel 136.450
3 Britton 135.150
4 Milbank Area 127.550
5 West Central 123.925
