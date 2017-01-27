Friday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball DWU 101 Morningside 72 Briar Cliff 85 Mount Marty 64 Women’s College Basketball USD 80 . NDSU 48 Morningside 91 DWU 76 Briar Cliff 63 Mount Marty 59 Dakota State 82 College of St. Mary 71 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Christian 44, Ipswich 40 Aberdeen Roncalli 72, Webster Area 33 Arlington 49, Lake Preston 45 Colman-Egan 59, Deubrook Area 36 Dell Rapids 72, Vermillion 60 DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42 Douglas 61, Custer 42 Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Estelline 17 Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 43 Flandreau 81, Garretson 49 Florence/Henry 47, Waverly-South Shore 44 Hamlin 57, Castlewood 53 Hill City 50, Wall 40 Irene-Wakonda 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 27 Kadoka Area 43, Jones County 38 Lennox 52, Parkston 48 Little Wound 82, Bennett County 39 McCook Central/Montrose 53, Freeman 51, OT Mitchell Christian 59, Ethan 47 Red Cloud 49, Lead-Deadwood 16 Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux Falls Washington 63 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36 Sturgis Brown 57, St. Thomas More 49 Sully Buttes 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 31 Timber Lake 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte JV 30 Tri-Valley 61, Canton 50 Viborg-Hurley 66, Centerville 22 Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 25 Lower Brule 73, Takini 42 Marty Indian 76, Crazy Horse 72 Tiospa Zina Tribal 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 55 High School Girls Basketball Brandon Valley 61, Mitchell 40 Clark/Willow Lake 45, Great Plains Lutheran 37 Custer 51, Douglas 34 Dell Rapids 54, Vermillion 53 Faulkton 58, Leola/Frederick 49 Hamlin 37, Castlewood 32 Hanson 58, Kimball/White Lake 18 Harrisburg 49, Yankton 35 Irene-Wakonda 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 41 Kadoka Area 46, Jones County 17 Lennox 64, Beresford 27 Lyman 51, Highmore-Harrold 47, OT McLaughlin 71, Standing Rock, N.D. 42 Oelrichs 68, St. Francis Indian 64 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 34 Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, South Sioux City, Neb. 58 St. Thomas More 68, Sturgis Brown 33 Sully Buttes 89, Hitchcock-Tulare 22 Tea Area 55, Madison 50 Todd County 87, Pine Ridge 60 Waubay/Summit 34, Wilmot 31 Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Flandreau 43, Baltic 30 Howard 68, Sioux Valley 67 McCook Central/Montrose 53, Garretson 26 Parker 48, Chester Area 24 Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 54, Crazy Horse 23 Lower Brule 63, Marty Indian 39 Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 32 Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Tiospaye Topa 44 High School Wrestling Aberdeen Central 54, Harrisburg 18 Hot Springs 58, Belle Fourche 24 Madison 57, Tri-Valley 26 Rapid City Stevens 36, Campbell County, Wyo. 21 Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 29, Sunshine Bible Academy 27 Tri-Valley Quadrangular

Dell Rapids 38, Tri-Valley 28 Madison 52, West Central 26 Madison 57, Tri-Valley 20 West Central 27, Dell Rapids 15 Gettysburg Quadrangular

Mobridge-Pollock 43, Potter Country 21 Mobridge-Pollock 48, Sully Buttes 18 Potter County 33, Stanley County 33 Potter County 42, Sully Buttes 27 Stanley County 40, Mobridge-Pollock 36 Stanley County 48, Sully Buttes 24 USHL Youngstown 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 3 SO High School Gymnastics Triangular 1 Mitchell 143.6 2 Madison 138.1 3 Brookings 137.6 Quadrangular 1 Watertown 144.950 2 Aberdeen Central 136 3 Huron 135.450 4 Warner 27.9

