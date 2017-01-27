Friday Morning Scoreboard

January 27, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 

 Men’s College  Basketball

DWU 101   Morningside 72

Briar Cliff 85   Mount Marty 64

Women’s College Basketball

USD 80  . NDSU 48

Morningside 91   DWU 76

Briar Cliff 63   Mount Marty 59

Dakota State 82   College of St. Mary 71

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 44, Ipswich 40

Aberdeen Roncalli 72, Webster Area 33

Arlington 49, Lake Preston 45

Colman-Egan 59, Deubrook Area 36

Dell Rapids 72, Vermillion 60

DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Douglas 61, Custer 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Estelline 17

Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 43

Flandreau 81, Garretson 49

Florence/Henry 47, Waverly-South Shore 44

Hamlin 57, Castlewood 53

Hill City 50, Wall 40

Irene-Wakonda 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 27

Kadoka Area 43, Jones County 38

Lennox 52, Parkston 48

Little Wound 82, Bennett County 39

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Freeman 51, OT

Mitchell Christian 59, Ethan 47

Red Cloud 49, Lead-Deadwood 16

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux Falls Washington 63

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Sturgis Brown 57, St. Thomas More 49

Sully Buttes 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Timber Lake 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte JV 30

Tri-Valley 61, Canton 50

Viborg-Hurley 66, Centerville 22

Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 25

Lower Brule 73, Takini 42

Marty Indian 76, Crazy Horse 72

Tiospa Zina Tribal 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 55

High School Girls Basketball

Brandon Valley 61, Mitchell 40

Clark/Willow Lake 45, Great Plains Lutheran 37

Custer 51, Douglas 34

Dell Rapids 54, Vermillion 53

Faulkton 58, Leola/Frederick 49

Hamlin 37, Castlewood 32

Hanson 58, Kimball/White Lake 18

Harrisburg 49, Yankton 35

Irene-Wakonda 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Kadoka Area 46, Jones County 17

Lennox 64, Beresford 27

Lyman 51, Highmore-Harrold 47, OT

McLaughlin 71, Standing Rock, N.D. 42

Oelrichs 68, St. Francis Indian 64

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 34

Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, South Sioux City, Neb. 58

St. Thomas More 68, Sturgis Brown 33

Sully Buttes 89, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

Tea Area 55, Madison 50

Todd County 87, Pine Ridge 60

Waubay/Summit 34, Wilmot 31

Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 43, Baltic 30

Howard 68, Sioux Valley 67

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Garretson 26

Parker 48, Chester Area 24

Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 54, Crazy Horse 23

Lower Brule 63, Marty Indian 39

Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 32

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Tiospaye Topa 44

High School Wrestling

Aberdeen Central 54, Harrisburg 18

Hot Springs 58, Belle Fourche 24

Madison 57, Tri-Valley 26

Rapid City Stevens 36, Campbell County, Wyo. 21

Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 29, Sunshine Bible Academy 27

Tri-Valley Quadrangular
Dell Rapids 38, Tri-Valley 28

Madison 52, West Central 26

Madison 57, Tri-Valley 20

West Central 27, Dell Rapids 15

Gettysburg Quadrangular
Mobridge-Pollock 43, Potter Country 21

Mobridge-Pollock 48, Sully Buttes 18

Potter County 33, Stanley County 33

Potter County 42, Sully Buttes 27

Stanley County 40, Mobridge-Pollock 36

Stanley County 48, Sully Buttes 24

USHL

Youngstown 4  Sioux Falls Stampede 3    SO

High School Gymnastics

Triangular

1 Mitchell 143.6

2 Madison 138.1

3 Brookings 137.6

Quadrangular

1 Watertown 144.950

2 Aberdeen Central 136

3 Huron 135.450

4 Warner 27.9


