Friday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
DWU 101 Morningside 72
Briar Cliff 85 Mount Marty 64
Women’s College Basketball
USD 80 . NDSU 48
Morningside 91 DWU 76
Briar Cliff 63 Mount Marty 59
Dakota State 82 College of St. Mary 71
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 44, Ipswich 40
Aberdeen Roncalli 72, Webster Area 33
Arlington 49, Lake Preston 45
Colman-Egan 59, Deubrook Area 36
Dell Rapids 72, Vermillion 60
DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Douglas 61, Custer 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Estelline 17
Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 43
Flandreau 81, Garretson 49
Florence/Henry 47, Waverly-South Shore 44
Hamlin 57, Castlewood 53
Hill City 50, Wall 40
Irene-Wakonda 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 27
Kadoka Area 43, Jones County 38
Lennox 52, Parkston 48
Little Wound 82, Bennett County 39
McCook Central/Montrose 53, Freeman 51, OT
Mitchell Christian 59, Ethan 47
Red Cloud 49, Lead-Deadwood 16
Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux Falls Washington 63
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36
Sturgis Brown 57, St. Thomas More 49
Sully Buttes 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Timber Lake 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte JV 30
Tri-Valley 61, Canton 50
Viborg-Hurley 66, Centerville 22
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 25
Lower Brule 73, Takini 42
Marty Indian 76, Crazy Horse 72
Tiospa Zina Tribal 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 55
High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 61, Mitchell 40
Clark/Willow Lake 45, Great Plains Lutheran 37
Custer 51, Douglas 34
Dell Rapids 54, Vermillion 53
Faulkton 58, Leola/Frederick 49
Hamlin 37, Castlewood 32
Hanson 58, Kimball/White Lake 18
Harrisburg 49, Yankton 35
Irene-Wakonda 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 41
Kadoka Area 46, Jones County 17
Lennox 64, Beresford 27
Lyman 51, Highmore-Harrold 47, OT
McLaughlin 71, Standing Rock, N.D. 42
Oelrichs 68, St. Francis Indian 64
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 34
Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, South Sioux City, Neb. 58
St. Thomas More 68, Sturgis Brown 33
Sully Buttes 89, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
Tea Area 55, Madison 50
Todd County 87, Pine Ridge 60
Waubay/Summit 34, Wilmot 31
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 43, Baltic 30
Howard 68, Sioux Valley 67
McCook Central/Montrose 53, Garretson 26
Parker 48, Chester Area 24
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 54, Crazy Horse 23
Lower Brule 63, Marty Indian 39
Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 32
Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Tiospaye Topa 44
High School Wrestling
Aberdeen Central 54, Harrisburg 18
Hot Springs 58, Belle Fourche 24
Madison 57, Tri-Valley 26
Rapid City Stevens 36, Campbell County, Wyo. 21
Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 29, Sunshine Bible Academy 27
Tri-Valley Quadrangular
Dell Rapids 38, Tri-Valley 28
Madison 52, West Central 26
Madison 57, Tri-Valley 20
West Central 27, Dell Rapids 15
Gettysburg Quadrangular
Mobridge-Pollock 43, Potter Country 21
Mobridge-Pollock 48, Sully Buttes 18
Potter County 33, Stanley County 33
Potter County 42, Sully Buttes 27
Stanley County 40, Mobridge-Pollock 36
Stanley County 48, Sully Buttes 24
USHL
Youngstown 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 3 SO
High School Gymnastics
Triangular
1 Mitchell 143.6
2 Madison 138.1
3 Brookings 137.6
Quadrangular
1 Watertown 144.950
2 Aberdeen Central 136
3 Huron 135.450
4 Warner 27.9
