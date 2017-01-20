Friday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 114 Reno 105
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Groton Area 47
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Avon 40
Bennett County 60, Rapid City Christian 47
Brandon Valley 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 53
Bridgewater-Emery 68, Howard 20
Canistota 56, Hanson 52
Central Lyon 62, Dakota Valley 60
Chamberlain 77, Miller 64
Corsica-Stickney 68, Ethan 39
Custer 61, Newell 49
Dell Rapids 58, Madison 57
Eureka/Bowdle 40, Waubay/Summit 39
Faulkton Area 56, Ipswich 51
Gregory 56, Kimball/White Lake 54
Herreid 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 53
Lyman 46, Burke/South Central 36
Menno 57, Freeman 40
Milbank Area 60, Hamlin 51
Mitchell Christian 64, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29
Parkston 63, Bon Homme 42
Pierre 61, Sturgis Brown 48
Pine Ridge 57, Winner 52
Potter County JV 64, Edmunds Central 38
Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 64
Watertown 45, Sioux Falls Washington 44
281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Wessington Springs 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 46
Fifth Place
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois 36
Third Place
James Valley Christian 68, Highmore-Harrold 54
Championship
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
High School Girls Basketball
Avon 62, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Baltic 36, Freeman Academy/Marion 23
Brandon Valley 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50
Chamberlain 45, Miller 41
Custer 62, Newell 16
Dakota Valley 63, Central Lyon 33
De Smet 65, Castlewood 33
Florence/Henry 48, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Hartington-Newcastle, Neb. 53, Gayville-Volin 21
Hill City 49, Lead-Deadwood 32
Ipswich 58, Faulkton Area 54
McLaughlin 56, Mobridge-Pollock 50
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Kimball/White Lake 34
New Underwood 66, Oelrichs 37
Parkston 41, Bon Homme 32
Pierre 61, Sturgis Brown 49
Pine Ridge 71, Winner 65
Potter County JV 47, Edmunds Central 38
Sioux Falls Washington 56, Watertown 50
Tea Area 53, Garretson 41
Todd County 73, St. Francis Indian 43
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Mitchell Christian 29
Viborg-Hurley 54, Chester 49
Warner 48, Wilmot 20
Waverly-South Shore 49, Hendricks, Minn. 32
281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 17
Fifth Place
Wessington Springs 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 37
Third Place
Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Wolsey-Wessington 40
Championship
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Highmore-Harrold 29
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42, Estelline 40
Semifinal
Deubrook 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 29
Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Colman-Egan 45
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
Bison 56, Harding County 51, OT
Faith 80, Tiospaye Topa 38
McIntosh 56, Dupree 39
Timber Lake 60, Lemmon 39
Southern Plains Conference Tournament
First Round
Burke/South Central 60, Gregory 31
Kadoka Area 58, Jones County 50
Lyman 57, Colome 26
Stanley County 53, White River 52
High School Wrestling
Mitchell 38 Huron 33
Dell Rapids 52 Garretson 24
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 56 . Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 15
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 72 Marion/Freeman 9
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 56 Flandreau 18
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57 Marion/Freeman 18
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38 Flandreau 16
Flandreau 42 Marion/Freeman 30
Potter County 47 Sunshine Bible 18
Potter County 54 Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
Lennox 72 Tea Area 12
Vermillion 74 Tea Area 6
Vermillion 46 Lennox 32
Mobridge-Pollock 53 Linton-HMB 24
Mobridge-Pollock 36 Faulkton Area 12
Mobridge-Pollock 51 Sully Buttes 0
Faulkton Area 39 Sully Buttes 24
Linton-HMB 60 Sully Buttes 14
Linton-HMB 60 Faulkton Area 14
Webster Area 54 Deuel 12
Webster Area 45 Sioux Valley 18
Redfield/Doland 69 Deuel 6
Redfield/Doland 74 Sioux Valley 9
Redfield/Doland 41 Webster Area 24
Sioux Valley 48 Deuel 15
High School Gymnastics
Madison 136.5 Huron 128.05
Vermillion Triangular
1 Yankton 135.55
2 Chamberlain 120.05
3 Vermillion 118.5
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.