Friday Morning Scoreboard

Sports Ball Clip Art
January 20, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 114  Reno 105

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Groton Area 47

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Avon 40

Bennett County 60, Rapid City Christian 47

Brandon Valley 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 53

Bridgewater-Emery 68, Howard 20

Canistota 56, Hanson 52

Central Lyon 62, Dakota Valley 60

Chamberlain 77, Miller 64

Corsica-Stickney 68, Ethan 39

Custer 61, Newell 49

Dell Rapids 58, Madison 57

Eureka/Bowdle 40, Waubay/Summit 39

Faulkton Area 56, Ipswich 51

Gregory 56, Kimball/White Lake 54

Herreid 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 53

Lyman 46, Burke/South Central 36

Menno 57, Freeman 40

Milbank Area 60, Hamlin 51

Mitchell Christian 64, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29

Parkston 63, Bon Homme 42

Pierre 61, Sturgis Brown 48

Pine Ridge 57, Winner 52

Potter County JV 64, Edmunds Central 38

Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 64

Watertown 45, Sioux Falls Washington 44

281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Wessington Springs 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 46

Fifth Place
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois 36

Third Place
James Valley Christian 68, Highmore-Harrold 54

Championship
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46

High School Girls Basketball

Avon 62, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Baltic 36, Freeman Academy/Marion 23

Brandon Valley 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50

Chamberlain 45, Miller 41

Custer 62, Newell 16

Dakota Valley 63, Central Lyon 33

De Smet 65, Castlewood 33

Florence/Henry 48, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Hartington-Newcastle, Neb. 53, Gayville-Volin 21

Hill City 49, Lead-Deadwood 32

Ipswich 58, Faulkton Area 54

McLaughlin 56, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Kimball/White Lake 34

New Underwood 66, Oelrichs 37

Parkston 41, Bon Homme 32

Pierre 61, Sturgis Brown 49

Pine Ridge 71, Winner 65

Potter County JV 47, Edmunds Central 38

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Watertown 50

Tea Area 53, Garretson 41

Todd County 73, St. Francis Indian 43

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Mitchell Christian 29

Viborg-Hurley 54, Chester 49

Warner 48, Wilmot 20

Waverly-South Shore 49, Hendricks, Minn. 32

281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 17

Fifth Place
Wessington Springs 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 37

Third Place
Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Wolsey-Wessington 40

Championship
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Highmore-Harrold 29

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42, Estelline 40

Semifinal
Deubrook 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 29

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Colman-Egan 45

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
Bison 56, Harding County 51, OT

Faith 80, Tiospaye Topa 38

McIntosh 56, Dupree 39

Timber Lake 60, Lemmon 39

Southern Plains Conference Tournament
First Round
Burke/South Central 60, Gregory 31

Kadoka Area 58, Jones County 50

Lyman 57, Colome 26

Stanley County 53, White River 52

High School Wrestling

Mitchell 38 Huron 33

Dell Rapids 52  Garretson 24

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 56  . Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 15

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 72   Marion/Freeman 9

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 56   Flandreau 18

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57   Marion/Freeman 18

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38   Flandreau 16

Flandreau 42   Marion/Freeman 30

Potter County 47   Sunshine Bible 18

Potter County 54   Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6

Lennox 72   Tea Area 12

Vermillion 74   Tea Area 6

Vermillion 46   Lennox 32

Mobridge-Pollock 53   Linton-HMB 24

Mobridge-Pollock 36   Faulkton Area 12

Mobridge-Pollock 51   Sully Buttes 0

Faulkton Area 39   Sully Buttes 24

Linton-HMB 60   Sully Buttes 14

Linton-HMB 60   Faulkton Area 14

Webster Area 54   Deuel 12

Webster Area 45   Sioux Valley 18

Redfield/Doland 69   Deuel 6

Redfield/Doland 74   Sioux Valley 9

Redfield/Doland 41   Webster Area 24

Sioux Valley 48   Deuel 15

High School Gymnastics

Madison 136.5  Huron 128.05

Vermillion Triangular

1 Yankton 135.55

2 Chamberlain 120.05

3 Vermillion 118.5


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia