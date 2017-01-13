Friday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball Oral Roberts 94 SDSU 88 High School Boy’s Basketball Alcester-Hudson 46, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 37 Bison 54, McIntosh 14 Canton 49, West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 45 Castlewood 70, Great Plains Lutheran 22 Chamberlain 64, Todd County 34 Chester 68, Baltic 36 Florence/Henry 56, Waubay/Summit 45 Herreid/Selby Area 60, Highmore-Harrold 47 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Tri-Valley 59 Northwestern 75, Ipswich 60 Parker 61, Hanson 30 Parkston 59, Wagner 40 Pierre 69, Mitchell 36 Sioux Falls Washington 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55 Tea Area 66, Beresford 30 Jones County Tournament

First Round

Colome 70, Bennett County 34 Kadoka Area 60, Jones County 44 Stanley County 62, Lyman 59 White River 71, Philip 33 West River Tournament

First Round

Hot Springs 67, Edgemont 16 High School Girl’s Basketball Akron-Westfield, Iowa 52, Alcester-Hudson 39 Baltic 42, Chester 30 Colman-Egan 56, Estelline 20 Crofton, Neb. 52, West Central 49

Dakota Valley 76, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto, Iowa 21 DeSmet 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 41 Deubrook 65, Arlington 19 Hanson 52, Parker 38 Harrisburg 50, Watertown 29 Kimball/White Lake 39, Gregory 28 Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 53 Lennox 70, Vermillion 59 Little Wound 76, Pine Ridge 62 Madison 54, Flandreau 49 McCook Central/Montrose 72, Sioux Valley 54 Menno 55, Bridgewater-Emery 44 Parkston 45, Wagner 22 Pierre 61, Mitchell 42 Potter County 48, Dupree 45 Sully Buttes 84, Miller 44 Tea Area 57, Sioux Falls Christian 50 West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 62, Canton 17

