Friday Morning Scoreboard

January 13, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Men’s College Basketball

Oral Roberts 94    SDSU 88

High School Boy’s Basketball

Alcester-Hudson 46, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 37

Bison 54, McIntosh 14

Canton 49, West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 45

Castlewood 70, Great Plains Lutheran 22

Chamberlain 64, Todd County 34

Chester 68, Baltic 36

Florence/Henry 56, Waubay/Summit 45

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Highmore-Harrold 47

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Tri-Valley 59

Northwestern 75, Ipswich 60

Parker 61, Hanson 30

Parkston 59, Wagner 40

Pierre 69, Mitchell 36

Sioux Falls Washington 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55

Tea Area 66, Beresford 30

Jones County Tournament
First Round
Colome 70, Bennett County 34

Kadoka Area 60, Jones County 44

Stanley County 62, Lyman 59

White River 71, Philip 33

West River Tournament
First Round
Hot Springs 67, Edgemont 16

High School Girl’s Basketball

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 52, Alcester-Hudson 39

Baltic 42, Chester 30

Colman-Egan 56, Estelline 20

Crofton, Neb. 52, West Central 49
Dakota Valley 76, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto, Iowa 21

DeSmet 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 41

Deubrook 65, Arlington 19

Hanson 52, Parker 38

Harrisburg 50, Watertown 29

Kimball/White Lake 39, Gregory 28

Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 53

Lennox 70, Vermillion 59

Little Wound 76, Pine Ridge 62

Madison 54, Flandreau 49

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Sioux Valley 54

Menno 55, Bridgewater-Emery 44

Parkston 45, Wagner 22

Pierre 61, Mitchell 42

Potter County 48, Dupree 45

Sully Buttes 84, Miller 44

Tea Area 57, Sioux Falls Christian 50

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 62, Canton 17


