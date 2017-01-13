Friday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
Oral Roberts 94 SDSU 88
High School Boy’s Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 46, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 37
Bison 54, McIntosh 14
Canton 49, West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 45
Castlewood 70, Great Plains Lutheran 22
Chamberlain 64, Todd County 34
Chester 68, Baltic 36
Florence/Henry 56, Waubay/Summit 45
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Highmore-Harrold 47
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Tri-Valley 59
Northwestern 75, Ipswich 60
Parker 61, Hanson 30
Parkston 59, Wagner 40
Pierre 69, Mitchell 36
Sioux Falls Washington 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55
Tea Area 66, Beresford 30
Jones County Tournament
First Round
Colome 70, Bennett County 34
Kadoka Area 60, Jones County 44
Stanley County 62, Lyman 59
White River 71, Philip 33
West River Tournament
First Round
Hot Springs 67, Edgemont 16
High School Girl’s Basketball
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 52, Alcester-Hudson 39
Baltic 42, Chester 30
Colman-Egan 56, Estelline 20
Crofton, Neb. 52, West Central 49
Dakota Valley 76, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto, Iowa 21
DeSmet 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 41
Deubrook 65, Arlington 19
Hanson 52, Parker 38
Harrisburg 50, Watertown 29
Kimball/White Lake 39, Gregory 28
Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Lennox 70, Vermillion 59
Little Wound 76, Pine Ridge 62
Madison 54, Flandreau 49
McCook Central/Montrose 72, Sioux Valley 54
Menno 55, Bridgewater-Emery 44
Parkston 45, Wagner 22
Pierre 61, Mitchell 42
Potter County 48, Dupree 45
Sully Buttes 84, Miller 44
Tea Area 57, Sioux Falls Christian 50
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 62, Canton 17
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.