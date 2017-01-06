Friday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 73 Fort Wayne 51
High School Wrestling
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43 Sioux Falls Washington 26
Madison 59 Sioux Falls Lincoln 21
Madison 50 Sioux Center 27
Brookings 42 Mitchell 24
High School Gymnastics
Britton-Hecla Triangular
1 Watertown 142.55
2 Huron 133.55
3 Britton-Hecla 132.75
High School Boys Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Burke/South Central 46
Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 31
Corsica/Stickney 68, Platte-Geddes 44
Custer 55, Hill City 45
Dell Rapids 49, Beresford 34
Freeman Academy/Marion 40, Centerville 23
Gregory 63, Lower Brule 61
Harding County 64, Bowman County, N.D. 55
Huron 50, Mitchell 28
Kimball/White Lake 46, Hanson 43
Miller 83, Mobridge-Pollock 65
Oelrichs 72, Sioux County, Neb. 59
Red Cloud 64, Pine Ridge 62
Sisseton 48, Milbank Area 34
St. Thomas More 72, Douglas 60
Sully Buttes 65, Highmore-Harrold 50
Timber Lake 58, Edmunds Central 43
Warner 85, Ipswich 29
Wolsey-Wessington 63, James Valley Christian 38
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 70, Baltic 42
McCook Central/Montrose 41, Parker 38
Sioux Valley 104, Howard 42
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Leola/Frederick 41
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Burke/South Central 50
Arlington 45, Estelline 42
Avon 70, Scotland 25
Belle Fourche 56, Lead-Deadwood 15
Crow Creek 57, Chamberlain 41
Dell Rapids 49, Beresford 40
DeSmet 58, Colman-Egan 25
Deubrook 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26
Edgemont 34, Crawford, Neb. 33
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, West Central 56
Elkton-Lake Benton 42, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 64, Bennett County 28
Heart River, N.D. 53, Harding County 29
Huron 55, Mitchell 42
Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 27
Little Wound 82, Kadoka Area 52
Lyman 48, Gregory 20
Menno 46, Mitchell Christian 16
Milbank Area 39, Sisseton 23
Miller 50, Mobridge-Pollock 38
Oelrichs 74, Sioux County, Neb. 47
Potter County 43, Redfield/Doland 36
Sioux Falls Christian 47, Canistota 32
Sunshine Bible Academy 54, Wessington Springs 50, OT
Timber Lake 69, Edmunds Central 8
Todd County 54, Winner 53
Vermillion 77, Canton 47
Wall 62, Rapid City Christian 14
White River 57, Marty Indian 53
Wilmot 55, Florence/Henry 44
Wolsey-Wessington 33, James Valley Christian 18
