Friday Morning Scoreboard

Sports Ball Clip Art
January 6, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 73  Fort Wayne 51

High School Wrestling

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43  Sioux Falls Washington 26

Madison 59  Sioux Falls  Lincoln 21

Madison 50  Sioux Center 27

Brookings 42   Mitchell 24

High School Gymnastics

Britton-Hecla Triangular

1 Watertown 142.55

2 Huron 133.55

3 Britton-Hecla 132.75

High School Boys Basketball

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Burke/South Central 46

Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 31

Corsica/Stickney 68, Platte-Geddes 44

Custer 55, Hill City 45

Dell Rapids 49, Beresford 34

Freeman Academy/Marion 40, Centerville 23

Gregory 63, Lower Brule 61

Harding County 64, Bowman County, N.D. 55

Huron 50, Mitchell 28

Kimball/White Lake 46, Hanson 43

Miller 83, Mobridge-Pollock 65

Oelrichs 72, Sioux County, Neb. 59

Red Cloud 64, Pine Ridge 62

Sisseton 48, Milbank Area 34

St. Thomas More 72, Douglas 60

Sully Buttes 65, Highmore-Harrold 50

Timber Lake 58, Edmunds Central 43

Warner 85, Ipswich 29

Wolsey-Wessington 63, James Valley Christian 38

Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 70, Baltic 42

McCook Central/Montrose 41, Parker 38

Sioux Valley 104, Howard 42

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Leola/Frederick 41

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Burke/South Central 50

Arlington 45, Estelline 42

Avon 70, Scotland 25

Belle Fourche 56, Lead-Deadwood 15

Crow Creek 57, Chamberlain 41

Dell Rapids 49, Beresford 40

DeSmet 58, Colman-Egan 25

Deubrook 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26

Edgemont 34, Crawford, Neb. 33

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, West Central 56

Elkton-Lake Benton 42, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 64, Bennett County 28

Heart River, N.D. 53, Harding County 29

Huron 55, Mitchell 42

Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 27

Little Wound 82, Kadoka Area 52

Lyman 48, Gregory 20

Menno 46, Mitchell Christian 16

Milbank Area 39, Sisseton 23

Miller 50, Mobridge-Pollock 38

Oelrichs 74, Sioux County, Neb. 47

Potter County 43, Redfield/Doland 36

Sioux Falls Christian 47, Canistota 32

Sunshine Bible Academy 54, Wessington Springs 50, OT

Timber Lake 69, Edmunds Central 8

Todd County 54, Winner 53

Vermillion 77, Canton 47

Wall 62, Rapid City Christian 14

White River 57, Marty Indian 53

Wilmot 55, Florence/Henry 44

Wolsey-Wessington 33, James Valley Christian 18


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia