Friday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball SDSU 73 Fort Wayne 51 High School Wrestling Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43 Sioux Falls Washington 26 Madison 59 Sioux Falls Lincoln 21 Madison 50 Sioux Center 27 Brookings 42 Mitchell 24 High School Gymnastics Britton-Hecla Triangular 1 Watertown 142.55 2 Huron 133.55 3 Britton-Hecla 132.75 High School Boys Basketball



Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Burke/South Central 46 Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 31 Corsica/Stickney 68, Platte-Geddes 44 Custer 55, Hill City 45 Dell Rapids 49, Beresford 34 Freeman Academy/Marion 40, Centerville 23 Gregory 63, Lower Brule 61 Harding County 64, Bowman County, N.D. 55 Huron 50, Mitchell 28 Kimball/White Lake 46, Hanson 43 Miller 83, Mobridge-Pollock 65 Oelrichs 72, Sioux County, Neb. 59 Red Cloud 64, Pine Ridge 62 Sisseton 48, Milbank Area 34 St. Thomas More 72, Douglas 60 Sully Buttes 65, Highmore-Harrold 50 Timber Lake 58, Edmunds Central 43 Warner 85, Ipswich 29 Wolsey-Wessington 63, James Valley Christian 38 Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Flandreau 70, Baltic 42 McCook Central/Montrose 41, Parker 38 Sioux Valley 104, Howard 42 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Leola/Frederick 41 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Burke/South Central 50 Arlington 45, Estelline 42 Avon 70, Scotland 25 Belle Fourche 56, Lead-Deadwood 15 Crow Creek 57, Chamberlain 41 Dell Rapids 49, Beresford 40 DeSmet 58, Colman-Egan 25 Deubrook 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26 Edgemont 34, Crawford, Neb. 33 Elk Point-Jefferson 61, West Central 56 Elkton-Lake Benton 42, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32 Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 64, Bennett County 28 Heart River, N.D. 53, Harding County 29 Huron 55, Mitchell 42 Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 27 Little Wound 82, Kadoka Area 52 Lyman 48, Gregory 20 Menno 46, Mitchell Christian 16 Milbank Area 39, Sisseton 23 Miller 50, Mobridge-Pollock 38 Oelrichs 74, Sioux County, Neb. 47 Potter County 43, Redfield/Doland 36 Sioux Falls Christian 47, Canistota 32 Sunshine Bible Academy 54, Wessington Springs 50, OT Timber Lake 69, Edmunds Central 8 Todd County 54, Winner 53 Vermillion 77, Canton 47 Wall 62, Rapid City Christian 14 White River 57, Marty Indian 53 Wilmot 55, Florence/Henry 44 Wolsey-Wessington 33, James Valley Christian 18

