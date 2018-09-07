Friday Morning Scoreboard
College Football
Northern State 42 Minot State 16
Briar Cliff 49 Dakota State 20
College Volleyball
SMSU def Augustana 25-20, 29-27, 25-12
Wayne State def USF 25-16, 18-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-11
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield/Doland, 14-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-13
Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11
Bennett County def. White River, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23
Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 25-12, 20-25, 25-22
Burke def. St. Mary’s, Neb., 25-11, 25-11, 25-13
Canistota def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-9
Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 11-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9
Corsica-Stickney def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17
Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12
Dupree def. Bison, 28-26, 28-30, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13
Edmunds Central def. McIntosh, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19
Ethan def. Menno, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13
Faith def. Rapid City Christian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
Faulkton Area def. Potter County, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 15-5
Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-20
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-18, 16-25, 25-13, 25-22
Groton Area def. Hamlin, 25-16, 25-22, 14-25, 26-24
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23
Highmore-Harrold def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-19, 25-11
Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15
Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Langford Area def. Florence/Henry, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Madison def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12
Milbank Area def. Sisseton, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13
Mitchell def. Yankton, 25-8, 25-13, 25-27, 25-17
New Underwood def. Lyman, 27-25, 25-14, 25-13
Northwestern def. Warner, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10
Philip def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20
Pierre def. Sturgis, 25-9, 25-18, 25-9
Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19
Red Cloud def. Little Wound, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 29-27, 25-16, 25-7
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brookings, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12
St. Francis Indian def. Marty Indian, 17-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 15-12
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-16, 25-23
Wagner def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-13, 25-21
Webster Area def. Deuel, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-10
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Chester Area def. Garretson, 25-8, 25-19, 25-12
Parker def. Baltic, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17
Semifinals
Chester Area def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-22, 25-7
Tiospaye Topa Triangular
Newell def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21
Women’s College Soccer
Northwest Nazarene 2 Northern State 1
Mary 5 Black Hills State 3
Boys High School Golf
Big Dakota Conference Tournament
1 Chamberlain 359
2 Mobridge-Pollock 399
3 Todd County 409
High School Boys Cross Country
De Smet Meet
1 Sioux Valley 18
2 Dell Rapids St. Mary 31
3 Webster Area 39
High School Girls Cross Country
De Smet Meet
1 Webster Area 21
2 Kimball/White Lake 21
3 Howard 38
High School Boys Soccer
Sturgis 5 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0
Sioux Falls Washington 2 Brookings 1
Watertown 10 Mitchell 0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln 1
High School Girls Soccer
Tea Area 3 Harrisburg 0
Garretson 4 Worthington, MN 1
Vermillion 1 Sioux Falls Christian 0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln 0
Sturgis 2 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 1
Watertown 1 Mitchell 0
Girls High School Tennis
Mitchell 7 Sioux Falls Washington 2
Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 4
High School Softball
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 12 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0