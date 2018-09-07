Friday Morning Scoreboard

College Football

Northern State 42 Minot State 16

Briar Cliff 49 Dakota State 20

College Volleyball

SMSU def Augustana 25-20, 29-27, 25-12

Wayne State def USF 25-16, 18-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-11

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield/Doland, 14-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-13

Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11

Bennett County def. White River, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 25-12, 20-25, 25-22

Burke def. St. Mary’s, Neb., 25-11, 25-11, 25-13

Canistota def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-9

Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 11-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9

Corsica-Stickney def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17

Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12

Dupree def. Bison, 28-26, 28-30, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13

Edmunds Central def. McIntosh, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19

Ethan def. Menno, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13

Faith def. Rapid City Christian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Faulkton Area def. Potter County, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 15-5

Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-20

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-18, 16-25, 25-13, 25-22

Groton Area def. Hamlin, 25-16, 25-22, 14-25, 26-24

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23

Highmore-Harrold def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-19, 25-11

Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15

Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Langford Area def. Florence/Henry, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18

Madison def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12

Milbank Area def. Sisseton, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13

Mitchell def. Yankton, 25-8, 25-13, 25-27, 25-17

New Underwood def. Lyman, 27-25, 25-14, 25-13

Northwestern def. Warner, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10

Philip def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20

Pierre def. Sturgis, 25-9, 25-18, 25-9

Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19

Red Cloud def. Little Wound, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 29-27, 25-16, 25-7

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brookings, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19

Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12

St. Francis Indian def. Marty Indian, 17-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 15-12

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-16, 25-23

Wagner def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-13, 25-21

Webster Area def. Deuel, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-10

Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Chester Area def. Garretson, 25-8, 25-19, 25-12

Parker def. Baltic, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17

Semifinals

Chester Area def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-22, 25-7

Tiospaye Topa Triangular

Newell def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21

Women’s College Soccer

Northwest Nazarene 2 Northern State 1

Mary 5 Black Hills State 3

Boys High School Golf

Big Dakota Conference Tournament

1 Chamberlain 359

2 Mobridge-Pollock 399

3 Todd County 409

High School Boys Cross Country

De Smet Meet

1 Sioux Valley 18

2 Dell Rapids St. Mary 31

3 Webster Area 39

High School Girls Cross Country

De Smet Meet

1 Webster Area 21

2 Kimball/White Lake 21

3 Howard 38

High School Boys Soccer

Sturgis 5 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0

Sioux Falls Washington 2 Brookings 1

Watertown 10 Mitchell 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln 1

High School Girls Soccer

Tea Area 3 Harrisburg 0

Garretson 4 Worthington, MN 1

Vermillion 1 Sioux Falls Christian 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln 0

Sturgis 2 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 1

Watertown 1 Mitchell 0

Girls High School Tennis

Mitchell 7 Sioux Falls Washington 2

Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 4

High School Softball

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 12 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0