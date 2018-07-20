Friday Morning Scoreboard

July 20, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 10 Winnipeg Goldeyes 8

Expedition League Baseball
Spearfish Sasquatch 9 Pierre Trappers 7
Hastings Sodbusters 9 Hub City Hot Shots 8
Badlands Big Sticks 9 Western Nebraska Pioneers 8

American Legion Baseball
Minot. N.D. 12 Pierre 3
Rapid City Post 22 7 Sioux Falls East 6
Rapid City Post 22 14 Sioux Falls East 4
Sioux Falls West 8 Brandon Valley 7
Mitchell 16 Watertown 0
Mitchell 3 Renner 0
Lennox 13 Elk Point-Jefferson 3
Lennox 7 Parker 6
Platte-Geddes 10 Corsica-Stickney 5
Tabor 17 Wagner 2
Tabor 10 Parkston 0
Dakota Valley 18 Beresford 4
Parker 14 Vermillion 3
Lennox 13 Elk Point Jefferson 3
McCook Miner 17 Wessington Springs 2
Humboldt Hartford 13 Chamberlain 6

Amateur Baseball
District 6B
Menno 21 Scotland 0
Lesterville 3 Crofton 2
Alexandria 14 Mount Vernon 0
Winner Colome 15 Wagner 0


