Friday Morning Scoreboard

June 22, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Wichita Wingnuts 3 Sioux Falls Canaries 2

Expedition League
Pierre Trappers 13 Casper Horseheads 10
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 11 Hub City Hotschots 5
Spearfish Sasquatch 5 Badlands Big Sticks 1
American Legion Baseball
Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 14 Renner 11
Rapid City Post 320 6, Laurel, Mont. (Billings) 3
Rapid City Post 320 at Billings Royals, ppd.

Amateur Baseball
Yankton Tappers 8 Menno 4
Corsica Stickney 7 Parkston Mudcats 5
Winner Colome 9 Mount Vernon 5
Plankinton 3 Kimball White Lake 0
Chamberlain 10 Miller 6
Canova Gang 10 Madison Broncos 9


