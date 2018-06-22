Friday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Wichita Wingnuts 3 Sioux Falls Canaries 2 Expedition League

Pierre Trappers 13 Casper Horseheads 10

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 11 Hub City Hotschots 5

Spearfish Sasquatch 5 Badlands Big Sticks 1

American Legion Baseball

Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 14 Renner 11

Rapid City Post 320 6, Laurel, Mont. (Billings) 3

Rapid City Post 320 at Billings Royals, ppd. Amateur Baseball

Yankton Tappers 8 Menno 4

Corsica Stickney 7 Parkston Mudcats 5

Winner Colome 9 Mount Vernon 5

Plankinton 3 Kimball White Lake 0

Chamberlain 10 Miller 6

Canova Gang 10 Madison Broncos 9

