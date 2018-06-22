Friday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Wichita Wingnuts 3 Sioux Falls Canaries 2
Expedition League
Pierre Trappers 13 Casper Horseheads 10
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 11 Hub City Hotschots 5
Spearfish Sasquatch 5 Badlands Big Sticks 1
American Legion Baseball
Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 14 Renner 11
Rapid City Post 320 6, Laurel, Mont. (Billings) 3
Rapid City Post 320 at Billings Royals, ppd.
Amateur Baseball
Yankton Tappers 8 Menno 4
Corsica Stickney 7 Parkston Mudcats 5
Winner Colome 9 Mount Vernon 5
Plankinton 3 Kimball White Lake 0
Chamberlain 10 Miller 6
Canova Gang 10 Madison Broncos 9
