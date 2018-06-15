Friday Morning Scoreboard

June 15, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 7 Chicago Dogs 5

Expedition League Baseball
Western Nebraska Pioneers 4 Pierre Trappers 2
Badlands Big Sticks 16 Casper Horseheads 10
Spearfish Sasquatch 9 Hastings Sodbusters 4
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 13 Hub City Hotshots 2

American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East 7 Mitchell 6
Gillette, WY 7 Sioux Falls East 5
Elkhorn South 3 Watertown 0
Omaha Creighton Prep 5 Watertown 3
Sturgis 4, Saskatoon 0
Williston Keybirds 13, Sturgis 4
Billings Royals 15, Post 320 0
Post 22 Hardhats 14, Post 22 Expos 5

Amateur Baseball
Yankton 7 Crofton, Neb. 4
Menno 11 Scotland 1
Mount Vernon 10 Parkston 0
Harrisburg 12 Vermillion Grey Sox 2


