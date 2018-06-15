Friday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 7 Chicago Dogs 5 Expedition League Baseball

Western Nebraska Pioneers 4 Pierre Trappers 2

Badlands Big Sticks 16 Casper Horseheads 10

Spearfish Sasquatch 9 Hastings Sodbusters 4

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 13 Hub City Hotshots 2 American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls East 7 Mitchell 6

Gillette, WY 7 Sioux Falls East 5

Elkhorn South 3 Watertown 0

Omaha Creighton Prep 5 Watertown 3

Sturgis 4, Saskatoon 0

Williston Keybirds 13, Sturgis 4

Billings Royals 15, Post 320 0

Post 22 Hardhats 14, Post 22 Expos 5 Amateur Baseball

Yankton 7 Crofton, Neb. 4

Menno 11 Scotland 1

Mount Vernon 10 Parkston 0

Harrisburg 12 Vermillion Grey Sox 2

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.