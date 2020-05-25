Friday evening crash in Gregory County kills one, seriously injures another

A 16-year-old male died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening three miles east of Burke.

The teen was driving a 1996 Chrysler Eagle Vision eastbound on South Dakota Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a westbound 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup hauling a flatbed trailer.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 29-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Burke hospital. then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. Names of the two people have not yet been released. They were the only persons involved.