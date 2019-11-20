Friday deadline to apply for federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

The US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded South Dakota $250,000 to help people with non-disaster related emergencies.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may be used to supplement food, shelter, rent, mortgage and utility assistance programs. Application deadline is Friday (Nov. 22).

Agencies interested in applying for funding can contact Matt Gassen with Feeding South Dakota at 605-335-0364.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must:

be non-profit have accounting capabilities practice non-discrimination demonstrate ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter services convene a voluntary board (if a private entity)

Funding will be allocated to Local Recipient Organizations by the State Set-Aside Committee using a formula based on current unemployment, food insecurity and poverty data from the entire state. The Local Boards of each LRO will then determine how those funds will be distributed to qualified agencies in the counties they oversee.