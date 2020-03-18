Friday deadline for EQUIP program through USDA NRCS

Friday is the application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Environmental Quality Incentives Program administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

State EQIP Program Coordinator Jennifer Wurtz says the EQIP Program provides financial and technical assistance to help farmers and ranchers voluntarily implement conservation practices to improve natural resources on working agricultural lands. She says payment is provided for a variety of practices to address natural resource concerns such as water quality, grazing land health and productivity, soil erosion, soil quality and wildlife habitat development.

The March 20 date is for general funding opportunities as well as initiative funding such as, but not limited to:

Soil Health Initiative

Wildlife

Honey Bee Pollinator

Sage Grouse Initiative

National Water Quality Initiative

High Tunnel Systems

Organic and On-Farm Energy

Wurtz says applications for all NRCS conservation programs are accepted continuously; however, the application batching date, or call for ranking, is annual.

For more information about EQIP or to apply, please contact your local NRCS office or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/Programs/FinancialAssistance/EQIP.

For information about technical assistance and conservation programs, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted.