Friday AM Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 7 Cleveland 0
Detroit 7 Chi White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 3
Minnesota 6 Oakland 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 2 Washington 0
San Francisco 3 N-Y Mets 1
Colorado 4 San Diego 3
Atlanta 5 Miami 0
Chi Cubs 7 Cincinnati 1
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Washington 96 L.A. Sparks 64 Washington leads series 1-0
Phoenix 96 Connecticut 86 Phoenix leads series 1-0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Cleveland 5 Philadelphia 0
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Columbus 1 Chicago 1
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 6 Sioux City Explorers 5
High School Softball
Sioux Falls Lincoln 4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1
Siouix Falls Roosevelt 10 Sioux Falls Lincoln 8
College Football
Dakota State 27 Dakota Wesleyan 18
College Volleyball
Northern State 3 Western Oregon 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank Area, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
Beresford def. Garretson, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17
Colman-Egan def. Baltic, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18, 25-18
Deubrook Area def. Webster Area, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Edmunds Central def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22
Faith def. Lemmon, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Faulkton Area def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8
Groton Area def. Redfield/Doland, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
Harding County def. Timber Lake, 25-6, 23-25, 27-25, 25-14
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Potter County, 25-15, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15
Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-22, 25-13, 19-25, 25-19
Irene-Wakonda def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19
Kadoka Area def. Little Wound, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14
Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Lake Preston def. Iroquois, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12
Menno def. Centerville, 25-8, 25-6, 25-9
Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-10, 25-7, 25-11
Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Dakota Valley, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17
Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23
Waverly-South Shore def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
Winner def. Miller, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21
Hanson Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Gayville-Volin, 25-22, 26-28, 27-25
Avon def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-20
Seventh Place
Gayville-Volin def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-22, 25-19
Fifth Place
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Avon, 26-24, 26-24
Third Place
Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 16-25, 25-21, 25-14
Championship
Warner def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-10, 25-18
High School Girls Soccer
Sioux Falls Lincoln 2 Sioiux Falls Roosevelt 0
Pierre 7 Harrisburg 1
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1 Yankton 0
Rapid City Central 7 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0
High School Boys Soccer
Harrisburg 1 Pierre 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6 Lincoln 1
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1 Yankton 0
High School Girls Tennis
Sioux Falls Lincoln 9 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0