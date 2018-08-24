Friday AM Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 7 Cleveland 0

Detroit 7 Chi White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 3

Minnesota 6 Oakland 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 2 Washington 0

San Francisco 3 N-Y Mets 1

Colorado 4 San Diego 3

Atlanta 5 Miami 0

Chi Cubs 7 Cincinnati 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington 96 L.A. Sparks 64 Washington leads series 1-0

Phoenix 96 Connecticut 86 Phoenix leads series 1-0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Cleveland 5 Philadelphia 0

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Columbus 1 Chicago 1

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 6 Sioux City Explorers 5

High School Softball

Sioux Falls Lincoln 4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1

Siouix Falls Roosevelt 10 Sioux Falls Lincoln 8

College Football

Dakota State 27 Dakota Wesleyan 18

College Volleyball

Northern State 3 Western Oregon 0

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank Area, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

Beresford def. Garretson, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20

Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17

Colman-Egan def. Baltic, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18, 25-18

Deubrook Area def. Webster Area, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

Edmunds Central def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14

Estelline/Hendricks def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22

Faith def. Lemmon, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Faulkton Area def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8

Groton Area def. Redfield/Doland, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Harding County def. Timber Lake, 25-6, 23-25, 27-25, 25-14

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Potter County, 25-15, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15

Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-22, 25-13, 19-25, 25-19

Irene-Wakonda def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19

Kadoka Area def. Little Wound, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14

Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

Lake Preston def. Iroquois, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12

Menno def. Centerville, 25-8, 25-6, 25-9

Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-10, 25-7, 25-11

Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Dakota Valley, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17

Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23

Waverly-South Shore def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15

Winner def. Miller, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21

Hanson Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Gayville-Volin, 25-22, 26-28, 27-25

Avon def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-20

Seventh Place

Gayville-Volin def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-22, 25-19

Fifth Place

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Avon, 26-24, 26-24

Third Place

Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 16-25, 25-21, 25-14

Championship

Warner def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-10, 25-18

High School Girls Soccer

Sioux Falls Lincoln 2 Sioiux Falls Roosevelt 0

Pierre 7 Harrisburg 1

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1 Yankton 0

Rapid City Central 7 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0

High School Boys Soccer

Harrisburg 1 Pierre 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6 Lincoln 1

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1 Yankton 0

High School Girls Tennis

Sioux Falls Lincoln 9 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0