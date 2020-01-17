Friday AM Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball

USD 80, NDSU 36

SDSU 99, UND 64

High School Boys Basketball

Alcester-Hudson 55, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 48

Arlington 67, Estelline/Hendricks 42

Baltic 53, Chester Area 42

Castlewood 70, Great Plains Lutheran 51

Chamberlain 66, Todd County 58

Dakota Valley 92, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 66

Harrisburg 67, Brookings 53

Lennox 60, Vermillion 56

Madison 58, Flandreau 42

Marshall, Minn. 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39

Mitchell 73, Pierre 40

Parkston 61, Wagner 45

Redfield 61, Deuel 58

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, James Valley Christian 31

Sully Buttes 65, Miller 41

Tiospa Zina Tribal 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 38

Viborg-Hurley 75, Gayville-Volin 40

Warner 49, Langford Area 46

West Central 53, Garretson 32

Jones County Invitational

First Round

Kadoka Area 71, Stanley County 51

White River 88, Bennett County 39

West River Tournament

First Round

Faith 49, New Underwood 27

Wall 68, Edgemont 43

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 56, Leola/Frederick 24

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 29

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 28

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 44, Mitchell Christian 38

Avon 60, Scotland 54

Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 46

Burke 66, Colome 42

Castlewood 60, Great Plains Lutheran 22

Chester Area 50, Baltic 45

Clark/Willow Lake 59, Milbank 31

Corsica-Stickney 70, Marty Indian 29

Crofton, Neb. 54, West Central 51

Deubrook Area 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 33, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25

Freeman 49, Bon Homme 40

Hanson 63, Parker 36

Harrisburg 65, Brookings 46

Hill City 60, Lead-Deadwood 43

Howard 64, Iroquois 38

Irene-Wakonda 68, Centerville 39

Lennox 63, Vermillion 25

Miller 52, Sully Buttes 39

Parkston 58, Wagner 44

Pierre 52, Mitchell 36

Rapid City Central 54, Sturgis Brown 27

Redfield 58, Deuel 36

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Sioux Falls Washington 51

Tea Area 59, Sioux Falls Christian 47

Tri-Valley 56, Beresford 38

Viborg-Hurley 62, Gayville-Volin 26

Waverly-South Shore 49, Wilmot 40

Webster Area 57, Britton-Hecla 49

High School Gymnastics Watertown Triangular

Watertown 148.450 O’Gorman 137.5 Aberdeen Central 122.4