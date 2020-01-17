Friday AM Scoreboard
Women’s College Basketball
USD 80, NDSU 36
SDSU 99, UND 64
High School Boys Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 55, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 48
Arlington 67, Estelline/Hendricks 42
Baltic 53, Chester Area 42
Castlewood 70, Great Plains Lutheran 51
Chamberlain 66, Todd County 58
Dakota Valley 92, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 66
Harrisburg 67, Brookings 53
Lennox 60, Vermillion 56
Madison 58, Flandreau 42
Marshall, Minn. 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39
Mitchell 73, Pierre 40
Parkston 61, Wagner 45
Redfield 61, Deuel 58
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, James Valley Christian 31
Sully Buttes 65, Miller 41
Tiospa Zina Tribal 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 38
Viborg-Hurley 75, Gayville-Volin 40
Warner 49, Langford Area 46
West Central 53, Garretson 32
Jones County Invitational
First Round
Kadoka Area 71, Stanley County 51
White River 88, Bennett County 39
West River Tournament
First Round
Faith 49, New Underwood 27
Wall 68, Edgemont 43
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 56, Leola/Frederick 24
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 29
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 28
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 44, Mitchell Christian 38
Avon 60, Scotland 54
Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 46
Burke 66, Colome 42
Castlewood 60, Great Plains Lutheran 22
Chester Area 50, Baltic 45
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Milbank 31
Corsica-Stickney 70, Marty Indian 29
Crofton, Neb. 54, West Central 51
Deubrook Area 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 33, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25
Freeman 49, Bon Homme 40
Hanson 63, Parker 36
Harrisburg 65, Brookings 46
Hill City 60, Lead-Deadwood 43
Howard 64, Iroquois 38
Irene-Wakonda 68, Centerville 39
Lennox 63, Vermillion 25
Miller 52, Sully Buttes 39
Parkston 58, Wagner 44
Pierre 52, Mitchell 36
Rapid City Central 54, Sturgis Brown 27
Redfield 58, Deuel 36
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Sioux Falls Washington 51
Tea Area 59, Sioux Falls Christian 47
Tri-Valley 56, Beresford 38
Viborg-Hurley 62, Gayville-Volin 26
Waverly-South Shore 49, Wilmot 40
Webster Area 57, Britton-Hecla 49
High School Gymnastics Watertown Triangular
Watertown 148.450 O’Gorman 137.5 Aberdeen Central 122.4