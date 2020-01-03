Friday, January 3, 2020
Friday AM Scoreboard

 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106

Denver 124, Indiana 116

Miami 84, Toronto 76

Minnesota 99, Golden State 84

Utah 102, Chicago 98

Dallas 123, Brooklyn 111

Oklahoma City 109, San Antonio 103

Sacramento 128, Memphis 123

L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Gonzaga 85 Portland 72

Colorado 74 (4)Oregon 65

(14)Michigan St. 76 Illinois 56

(20)Dayton 84 La Salle 58

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 6, Ottawa 3

Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 4, Anaheim 2

Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 7, St. Louis 3

Vancouver 7, Chicago 5

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Birmingham Bowl

Cinncinatti 38, Boston College 6

Gator Bowl

Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 107, Lakers 94

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 96, Oral Roberts 79

Morningside 91, Mount Marty 87

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 58, Oral Roberts 44

Morningside 64, Mount Marty 62

DWU 81, St. Mary’s 65

High School Boys Basketball

Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 48

Dell Rapids 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64

Faulkton 48, Iroquois 33

Freeman Academy/Marion 71, Colome 35

Lower Brule 74, Philip 45

Milbank 56, Webster 54

Northwestern 54, Waverly-South Shore 42

Parker 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 45

Red Cloud 50, Todd County 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Huron 58

Sioux Valley 85, Bridgewater-Emery 57

High School Girls Basketball

Chester 56, Iroquois 28

Colman-Egan 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12

Colome 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 14

DeSmet 38, Arlington 17

Deubrook 68, Lake Preston 29

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 32

Faulkton 63, Lyman 34

Groton Area 42, Britton-Hecla 22

Lennox 53, Parkston 38

Milbank 48, Webster 27

Miller 42, James Valley Christian 25

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35

Philip 64, Lower Brule 56

Red Cloud 73, Todd County 48

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Huron 43

Waverly-South Shore 47, Northwestern 37

College Wrestling

Augustana 24, #23 Western Colorado 12

High School Wrestling

Huron 36, Brookings 33