Friday AM Scoreboard
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106
Denver 124, Indiana 116
Miami 84, Toronto 76
Minnesota 99, Golden State 84
Utah 102, Chicago 98
Dallas 123, Brooklyn 111
Oklahoma City 109, San Antonio 103
Sacramento 128, Memphis 123
L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(1)Gonzaga 85 Portland 72
Colorado 74 (4)Oregon 65
(14)Michigan St. 76 Illinois 56
(20)Dayton 84 La Salle 58
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Florida 6, Ottawa 3
Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3
Arizona 4, Anaheim 2
Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Colorado 7, St. Louis 3
Vancouver 7, Chicago 5
Vegas 5, Philadelphia 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Birmingham Bowl
Cinncinatti 38, Boston College 6
Gator Bowl
Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 107, Lakers 94
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 96, Oral Roberts 79
Morningside 91, Mount Marty 87
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 58, Oral Roberts 44
Morningside 64, Mount Marty 62
DWU 81, St. Mary’s 65
High School Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 48
Dell Rapids 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64
Faulkton 48, Iroquois 33
Freeman Academy/Marion 71, Colome 35
Lower Brule 74, Philip 45
Milbank 56, Webster 54
Northwestern 54, Waverly-South Shore 42
Parker 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 45
Red Cloud 50, Todd County 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Huron 58
Sioux Valley 85, Bridgewater-Emery 57
High School Girls Basketball
Chester 56, Iroquois 28
Colman-Egan 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12
Colome 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 14
DeSmet 38, Arlington 17
Deubrook 68, Lake Preston 29
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 32
Faulkton 63, Lyman 34
Groton Area 42, Britton-Hecla 22
Lennox 53, Parkston 38
Milbank 48, Webster 27
Miller 42, James Valley Christian 25
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35
Philip 64, Lower Brule 56
Red Cloud 73, Todd County 48
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Huron 43
Waverly-South Shore 47, Northwestern 37
College Wrestling
Augustana 24, #23 Western Colorado 12
High School Wrestling
Huron 36, Brookings 33