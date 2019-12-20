Friday, December 20, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Friday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Utah 111 Atlanta 106

Milwaukee 111 L.A. Lakers 104

San Antonio 118 Brooklyn 105

Houston 122 L.A. Clippers 117

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(4)Duke 86 Wofford 57

Seton Hall 52 (7)Maryland 48

(12)Auburn 79 NC State 73

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Islanders 3 Boston 2 SO

Columbus 3 Los Angeles 2 OT

Philadelphia 6 Buffalo 1

Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 3 OT

Ottawa 5 Nashville 4 OT

Chicago 4 Winnipeg 1

Montreal 4 Calgary 3 OT

Carolina 3 Colorado 1

Minnesota 8 Arizona 5

Vancouver 5 Vegas 4 OT

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

Women’s College Basketball

DWU 82, St. Xavier 78

South Dakota Mines 90, Presentation 41

High School Wrestling

Lyman 39, Hill City 33

Pierre 54, Aberdeen Central 11

Rapid City Central 60, Spearfish 24

Rapid City Stevens 36, Sturgis 27

Watertown 36, Brookings 11

Redfield Quadrangular

Stanley County 39, Faulkton Area 33

Redfield Area 66, Stanley County 9

Redfield Area 77, Potter County 6

High School Boys Basketball

Bridgewater-Emery 67, Menno 32

Canistota 92, Freeman 29

Centerville 54, Avon 50

Colman-Egan 50, Garretson 41

Ethan 68, James Valley Christian 40

Faith 74, Bison 26

Faulkton Area 58, Herreid/Selby Area 51

Flandreau 46, Beresford 37

Gregory 62, Colome 21

Groton Area 68, Redfield 47

Ipswich 55, Langford 51, OT

Kimball/White Lake 49, Mitchell Christian 45

Lennox 58, Madison 56, OT

McIntosh 51, Dupree 37

Milbank 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 50

Platte-Geddes 53, Burke 51

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Sioux Falls Washington 46

Sioux Valley 86, Baltic 44

Stanley County 71, Philip 34

Timber Lake 56, Harding County 41

Vermillion 60, Irene-Wakonda 27

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Quarterfinal

White River 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50

Paha Sapa Bracket

Consolation Quarterfinal

Lower Brule 83, Santee, Neb. 33

Marty Indian 50, St. Francis Indian 48

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 51, Leola/Frederick 39

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Milbank 25

Arlington 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 34

Avon 51, Centerville 42

Corsica-Stickney 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30

De Smet 67, Lake Preston 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Deubrook 46, Estelline/Hendricks 25

Douglas 61, Hot Springs 25

Ethan 59, James Valley Christian 23

Florence/Henry 59, Waubay/Summit 42

Hamlin 77, Deuel 49

Harrisburg 71, Watertown 20

Hill City 53, New Underwood 25

Kimball/White Lake 58, Mitchell Christian 34

Lemmon 46, Bison 22

Lennox 51, Madison 23

Moorcroft, Wyo. 44, Edgemont 21

Philip 61, Stanley County 26

Ponca, Neb. 53, Vermillion 44

Scotland 58, Bon Homme 31

Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 42

Winner 51, Burke 27

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Quarterfinal

Red Cloud, Neb. 51, Custer 16

White River 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38

Paha Sapa Bracket

Consolation Quarterfinal

Lower Brule 68, Santee, Neb. 51

Oelrichs 39, Marty Indian 37