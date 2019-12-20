Friday AM Scoreboard
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Utah 111 Atlanta 106
Milwaukee 111 L.A. Lakers 104
San Antonio 118 Brooklyn 105
Houston 122 L.A. Clippers 117
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(4)Duke 86 Wofford 57
Seton Hall 52 (7)Maryland 48
(12)Auburn 79 NC State 73
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
N-Y Islanders 3 Boston 2 SO
Columbus 3 Los Angeles 2 OT
Philadelphia 6 Buffalo 1
Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 3 OT
Ottawa 5 Nashville 4 OT
Chicago 4 Winnipeg 1
Montreal 4 Calgary 3 OT
Carolina 3 Colorado 1
Minnesota 8 Arizona 5
Vancouver 5 Vegas 4 OT
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
Women’s College Basketball
DWU 82, St. Xavier 78
South Dakota Mines 90, Presentation 41
High School Wrestling
Lyman 39, Hill City 33
Pierre 54, Aberdeen Central 11
Rapid City Central 60, Spearfish 24
Rapid City Stevens 36, Sturgis 27
Watertown 36, Brookings 11
Redfield Quadrangular
Stanley County 39, Faulkton Area 33
Redfield Area 66, Stanley County 9
Redfield Area 77, Potter County 6
High School Boys Basketball
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Menno 32
Canistota 92, Freeman 29
Centerville 54, Avon 50
Colman-Egan 50, Garretson 41
Ethan 68, James Valley Christian 40
Faith 74, Bison 26
Faulkton Area 58, Herreid/Selby Area 51
Flandreau 46, Beresford 37
Gregory 62, Colome 21
Groton Area 68, Redfield 47
Ipswich 55, Langford 51, OT
Kimball/White Lake 49, Mitchell Christian 45
Lennox 58, Madison 56, OT
McIntosh 51, Dupree 37
Milbank 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 50
Platte-Geddes 53, Burke 51
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Sioux Falls Washington 46
Sioux Valley 86, Baltic 44
Stanley County 71, Philip 34
Timber Lake 56, Harding County 41
Vermillion 60, Irene-Wakonda 27
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica Bracket
Quarterfinal
White River 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50
Paha Sapa Bracket
Consolation Quarterfinal
Lower Brule 83, Santee, Neb. 33
Marty Indian 50, St. Francis Indian 48
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 51, Leola/Frederick 39
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Milbank 25
Arlington 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 34
Avon 51, Centerville 42
Corsica-Stickney 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30
De Smet 67, Lake Preston 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Deubrook 46, Estelline/Hendricks 25
Douglas 61, Hot Springs 25
Ethan 59, James Valley Christian 23
Florence/Henry 59, Waubay/Summit 42
Hamlin 77, Deuel 49
Harrisburg 71, Watertown 20
Hill City 53, New Underwood 25
Kimball/White Lake 58, Mitchell Christian 34
Lemmon 46, Bison 22
Lennox 51, Madison 23
Moorcroft, Wyo. 44, Edgemont 21
Philip 61, Stanley County 26
Ponca, Neb. 53, Vermillion 44
Scotland 58, Bon Homme 31
Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 42
Winner 51, Burke 27
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica Bracket
Quarterfinal
Red Cloud, Neb. 51, Custer 16
White River 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38
Paha Sapa Bracket
Consolation Quarterfinal
Lower Brule 68, Santee, Neb. 51
Oelrichs 39, Marty Indian 37