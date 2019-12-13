Friday AM Scoreboard
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 42 New York Jets 21
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 115 Boston 109
Cleveland 117 San Antonio 109
Dallas 122 Detroit 11
Denver 114 Portland 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo 4 Nashville 3
Pittsburgh 1 Columbus 0
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
N-Y Islanders 3 Florida 1
Detroit 5 Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4 Vegas 2
Minnesota 6 Edmonton 5
Calgary 4 Toronto 2
Arizona 5 Chicago 2
Vancouver 1 Carolina 0
Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1
N-Y Rangers 6 San Jose 3
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
High School Wrestling
Yankton 52 Dakota Valley 18
Vermillion 42 Yankton 25
Redfield Area 60 Mobridge-Pollock 18
Sturgis 42 Huron 27
Sturgis 60 Aberdeen Central 9
Rapid City Central 56 Aberdeen Central 23
Rapid City Central 45 Huron 32
Rapid City Stevens 41 Chamberlain 27
Pierre 45 Harrisburg 16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 52 Garretson 24
Parker 71 Garretson 3
Garretson 36 Sioux Valley 34
Parker 48 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 31
Parker 61 Sioux Valley 16
High School Gymnastics
Deuel 141.2 Estelline/Hendricks 129.050
Yankton Triangular
O’Gorman 138.450
Yankton 132.550
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 125.200