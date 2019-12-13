Friday, December 13, 2019
Friday AM Scoreboard

 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore 42 New York Jets 21

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 115 Boston 109

Cleveland 117 San Antonio 109

Dallas 122 Detroit 11

Denver 114 Portland 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 4 Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 1 Columbus 0

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

N-Y Islanders 3 Florida 1

Detroit 5 Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4 Vegas 2

Minnesota 6 Edmonton 5

Calgary 4 Toronto 2

Arizona 5 Chicago 2

Vancouver 1 Carolina 0

Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1

N-Y Rangers 6 San Jose 3

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

High School Wrestling

Yankton 52 Dakota Valley 18

Vermillion 42 Yankton 25

Redfield Area 60 Mobridge-Pollock 18

Sturgis 42 Huron 27

Sturgis 60 Aberdeen Central 9

Rapid City Central 56 Aberdeen Central 23

Rapid City Central 45 Huron 32

Rapid City Stevens 41 Chamberlain 27

Pierre 45 Harrisburg 16

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 52 Garretson 24

Parker 71 Garretson 3

Garretson 36 Sioux Valley 34

Parker 48 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 31

Parker 61 Sioux Valley 16

High School Gymnastics

Deuel 141.2 Estelline/Hendricks 129.050

Yankton Triangular

O’Gorman 138.450

Yankton 132.550

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 125.200