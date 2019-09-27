Friday AM Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 10 Detroit 4
Texas 7 Boston 5
Chi White Sox 8 Cleveland 0
Oakland 3 Seattle 1
L-A Angels 4 Houston 3 (12 Innings)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 3
L-A Dodgers 1 San Diego 0
San Francisco 8 Colorado 3
Washington 6 Philadelphia 3
Miami 4 N-Y Mets 2
Pittsburgh 9 Chi Cubs 5
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 34 Green Bay 27
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
College Football
Augustana 20, USF 13
Women’s College Soccer
USD 5, New Mexico State 2
High School Girls Soccer
Mitchell 4,. Huron 0
SF Roosevelt 4, SF Washington 0
Sioux Falls Christian 2, Garretson 0
Yankton 2, Tea Area 0
Pierre 3, Brookings 1
High School Boys Soccer
James Valley Christian 1, Groton Area 1
Brandon Valley 3, Watertown 1
Sturgis 2, Hot Springs 1
Huron 4, Mitchell 2
Brookings 2, Pierre 0
SF Roosevelt 0, SF Washington 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Avon def. Colome, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21
Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-7, 28-26
Bison def. Takini, 25-8, 25-18, 25-18
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14
Burke def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-13, 25-7
Castlewood def. De Smet, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-21, 28-26, 25-13
Corsica-Stickney def. Gregory, 25-23, 25-12, 24-26, 22-25, 15-12
Deuel def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20
Dupree def. McIntosh, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11
Freeman def. Menno, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19
Hanson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19
Langford Area def. Ipswich, 26-24, 25-17, 26-24
Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-11, 25-5, 25-22
Mobridge-Pollock def. Lemmon, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24
Parker def. Baltic, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Richland, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-15, 25-21, 25-11
St. Thomas More def. Rapid City Christian, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23
Sturgis Brown def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 26-24, 25-7, 25-22
Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
Waubay/Summit def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 25-23, 25-15
Webster Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-4, 25-21, 25-7
Alcester-Hudson Triangular
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14