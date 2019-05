Friday AM Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati 3 Oakland 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 5 Chi White Sox 0, 5 Innings

L-A Angels 13 Detroit 0

N-Y Yankees 3 Seattle 1

Houston 4 Texas 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi Cubs 4 Miami 1

Colorado 12 San Francisco 11

St. Louis 17 Pittsburgh 4

Arizona 3 Atlanta 2, 10 Innings

Washington 6 L-A Dodgers 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Conference Semi Final Best of Seven

Philadelphia 112 Toronto 101 Series tied 3-3

Portland 119 Denver 108 Series tied 3-3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Best of Seven Conference Finals

Boston 5 Carolina 2 Boston leads series 1-0

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION EXHIBITION

N-Y Liberty 89 China National Team 71

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

College Baseball

NSIC Tournament at St. Cloud, Minn.

Augustana 4, Winona State 1

MSU-Mankato 4, Northern State 2 (10 innings)

College Softball

Central Region Tournament at Winona, Minn.

Augustana 8, Missouri Western 7 *Petersen HR-4 RBI’s, Kadrlic HR (52-9)

Summit League Tournament at Fargo

NDSU 6, SDSU 3

USD 5, Fort Wayne 1

SDSU 7, Forth Wayne 6

High School Baseball

Brandon Valley 12, Watertown 0

Brandon Valley 15, Watertown 4

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 4, Sioux Falls Lincoln 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 10, Sioux Falls Washington 9 8 innings

Sturgis 5, Rapid City Central 4

Sioux Falls Christian 3, Baltic 1

Winner-Colome 3, Gregory County 1

Beresford 10, Canton 0

Redfield 23, Oldham Ramona Rutland 12

College Track & Field

Summit League @ Macomb, IL

Men (after 7 events)

1. 131-NDSU

2. 48-SDSU

3. 21-South Dakota

4. 19-North Dakota

Women (after 9 events)

1. 144.0-NDSU

2. 94.5 South Dakota

3. 45.5-North Dakota

4. 30.5-SDSU