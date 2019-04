Friday AM Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 8 Baltimore 5

Cleveland 4 Detroit 0

Seattle 7 Kansas City 6, 10 Innings

Boston 7 Toronto 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 5 Miami 0

St. Louis 11 L-A Dodgers 7

N-Y Mets 6 Atlanta 3

Chi Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7 Arizona 6

San Francisco 1 Colorado 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Stanley Cup Playoffs Best of Seven First Round

Toronto 4 Boston 1 Tornoto leads series 1-0

Washington 4 Carolina 2 Washington leads series 1-0

Calgary 4 Colorado 0 Calgary leads series 1-0