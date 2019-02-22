Friday AM Scoreboard
NBA G-League
Long Island 130, Sioux Falls Skyforce 108
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 92, Fort Wayne 83
Women’s Basketball
USD 73, Denver 58
High School Basketball
Girls
Region Semi-Finals (Sweet 16 Qualifiers)
1B
Warner 50, Waubay-Summit 35
W-S-S 52, Clark/Willow lake 45
2B
Ipswich 42, Sully Buttes 41
Faulkton 46, Herried-Selby 24
3B
DeSmet 59, Arlington 27
Castlewood 55, Deubrook 41
4B
Ethan 69, Chester 20
SC/Woonsocket 49, Hanson 46
5B
Freeman 61, Menno 37
BW/Emery 57, Irene/Wakonda 39
6B
Corsica/Stickney 61, AC/DC 29
Avon 59, T-D-A 55
7B
New Underwood 51, Lower Brule 34
White River 77, Kadoka 60
8B
Faith 59, Newell 27
Dupree 50, Timber lake 38
Other
SF Washington 43,SF O’Gorman 35
Harrisburg 61, SF Lincoln 51
Vermillion 50, Canton 35
Dell Rapids 75, Garretson 52
Redfield/Doland 48, Webster 24
Groton 59, Deuel 52
Parker 43, Parkston 37
Miller 62, McLaughlin 28
MVP 69, Platte/Geddes 36
West Central 59, EPJ 34
Pierre 55, Watertown 44
Boys
SF O’Gorman 50, SF Washington 32
Potter County 67, Ipswich 64
Marty 91, Crazy Horse 67
AC/DC 68, Freeman Acad./Marion 62
Winner 76, Stanley County 62
Platte/Geddes 56, MVP 54
Watertown 48, Pierre 42
Summit League Swimming and Diving
Day 2 at Midco Aquatics Center
Men
404.0 Denver
264.5 South Dakota
168.5 S.D.S.U.
162.0 Western Illinois
*1 Meter Dive-Isaac Morris (USD) 1st
Joey Weber (SDSU) 2nd
Women
460.0 Denver
273.0 South Dakota
222.0 Omaha
156.5 S.D.S.U.