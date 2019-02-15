Friday AM Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

Omaha 85, SDSU 84

High School Basketball

Boys

Brandon Valley 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56

Colman-Egan 67, Castlewood 61

Colome 65, Marty Indian 64

Custer 69, Lead-Deadwood 50

Flandreau 69, Flandreau Indian 37

Freeman 64, Gayville-Volin 56

Groton Area 58, Langford 52

Hanson 59, Corsica/Stickney 46

Harding County 68, Newell 46

Irene-Wakonda 77, Canistota 66

Kimball/White Lake 74, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Iroquois 43

Pine Ridge 87, Todd County 54

Rapid City Christian 54, New Underwood 28

Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 26

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Mitchell Christian 43

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Harrisburg 61

Sioux Valley 88, Garretson 53

St. Francis Indian 74, Oelrichs 61

Wagner 71, Burke 63

West Sioux 63, Sheldon 47

White River 73, Stanley County 57

Winner 60, Chamberlain 52

Girls

Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Britton-Hecla 20

Belle Fourche 59, New Underwood 54, OT

Beresford 59, Wagner 41

Burke 43, Gregory 34

Chamberlain 64, Philip 42

Colman-Egan 63, Lake Preston 27

Colome 75, Marty Indian 53

Dell Rapids 58, Madison 43

Douglas 72, Spearfish 64, OT

Flandreau 69, Flandreau Indian 37

Freeman 57, Gayville-Volin 23

Garretson 48, Sioux Valley 30

Hanson 59, Kimball/White Lake 26

Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Wolsey-Wessington 43

Kadoka Area 62, Bennett County 25

Lead-Deadwood 42, Custer 31

Lemmon 48, McIntosh 39

Lower Brule 79, Little Wound 65

Menno 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 37

Mitchell 55, Yankton 52

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Parkston 43

Newell 50, Harding County 30

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Mitchell Christian 24

Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Webster 44

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Scotland 41

Wall 51, Hill City 43

College Wrestling

St. Cloud State 31, Augustana 3

NAHL

Bismarck 3, Aberdeen 2

Women’s Swimming and Diving

NSIC Championships-Day 2 @ Midco Aquatics Center

1 450.0-MSU Mankato

2 445.0-St. Cloud

3 269.5-Augustana

4 261.0-U.S.F.

7 109.0-Northern