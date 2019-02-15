Friday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
Omaha 85, SDSU 84
High School Basketball
Boys
Brandon Valley 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56
Colman-Egan 67, Castlewood 61
Colome 65, Marty Indian 64
Custer 69, Lead-Deadwood 50
Flandreau 69, Flandreau Indian 37
Freeman 64, Gayville-Volin 56
Groton Area 58, Langford 52
Hanson 59, Corsica/Stickney 46
Harding County 68, Newell 46
Irene-Wakonda 77, Canistota 66
Kimball/White Lake 74, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Iroquois 43
Pine Ridge 87, Todd County 54
Rapid City Christian 54, New Underwood 28
Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 26
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Mitchell Christian 43
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Harrisburg 61
Sioux Valley 88, Garretson 53
St. Francis Indian 74, Oelrichs 61
Wagner 71, Burke 63
West Sioux 63, Sheldon 47
White River 73, Stanley County 57
Winner 60, Chamberlain 52
Girls
Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Britton-Hecla 20
Belle Fourche 59, New Underwood 54, OT
Beresford 59, Wagner 41
Burke 43, Gregory 34
Chamberlain 64, Philip 42
Colman-Egan 63, Lake Preston 27
Colome 75, Marty Indian 53
Dell Rapids 58, Madison 43
Douglas 72, Spearfish 64, OT
Flandreau 69, Flandreau Indian 37
Freeman 57, Gayville-Volin 23
Garretson 48, Sioux Valley 30
Hanson 59, Kimball/White Lake 26
Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Wolsey-Wessington 43
Kadoka Area 62, Bennett County 25
Lead-Deadwood 42, Custer 31
Lemmon 48, McIntosh 39
Lower Brule 79, Little Wound 65
Menno 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 37
Mitchell 55, Yankton 52
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Parkston 43
Newell 50, Harding County 30
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Mitchell Christian 24
Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Webster 44
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Scotland 41
Wall 51, Hill City 43
College Wrestling
St. Cloud State 31, Augustana 3
NAHL
Bismarck 3, Aberdeen 2
Women’s Swimming and Diving
NSIC Championships-Day 2 @ Midco Aquatics Center
1 450.0-MSU Mankato
2 445.0-St. Cloud
3 269.5-Augustana
4 261.0-U.S.F.
7 109.0-Northern