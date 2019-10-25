Friday AM Scoreboard

High School Football

Belle Fourche 65, Todd County 28

Brandon Valley 28, Rapid City Stevens 7

Brookings 44, Yankton 14

Canton 28, West Central 7

Custer 70, Pine Ridge 6

Dakota Valley 7, Tri-Valley 6

Dell Rapids 22, Tea Area 21

Huron 51, Mitchell, Colo. 17

Lennox 55, Vermillion 27

Madison 27, Sioux Falls Christian 0

Pierre 61, Douglas 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Rapid City Central 50

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37, Harrisburg 15

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Sturgis Brown 47, Spearfish 0

Watertown 44, Aberdeen Central 41, 2OT

Class 11B

First Round

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Hot Springs 0

McCook Central/Montrose 47, Stanley County 19

Mobridge-Pollock 40, Garretson 13

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34, Chamberlain 7

Sioux Valley 60, Sisseton 8

St. Thomas More 23, Elk Point-Jefferson 3

Webster Area 24, Groton Area 6

Winner 60, Lead-Deadwood 7

Class 9AA

First Round

Baltic 26, Parker 20

Bon Homme 54, Parkston 0

Deuel 45, Florence/Henry 0

Hamlin 48, Dakota Hills 34

Jones County/White River 50, Menno/Marion 29

Lemmon/McIntosh 80, Rapid City Christian 8

Platte-Geddes 26, Hanson 22

Viborg-Hurley 56, Arlington/Lake Preston 8

Class 9A

First Round

Britton-Hecla 74, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 20

Burke 50, Kimball/White Lake 14

Canistota/Freeman 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16

Gregory 47, Lyman 12

Howard 35, De Smet 0

Sully Buttes 64, New Underwood 14

Wall 28, Philip 20

Warner 50, Timber Lake 0

Class 9B

First Round

Colman-Egan 58, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Alcester-Hudson 30

Harding County 52, Dupree 0

Herreid/Selby Area 44, Langford 20

Irene-Wakonda 60, Corsica-Stickney 30

Kadoka Area 42, Faith 22

Scotland 28, Hitchcock-Tulare 6

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Faulkton Area 28

All Nations Conference

Quarterfinal

Crow Creek 54, Flandreau Indian 0

Lower Brule 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6 Men’s College Basketball

Mount Marty 86 Waldorf 82

Women’s College Soccer

SDSU 1 NDSU 0

USD 4 Omaha 2