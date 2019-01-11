Friday, January 11, 2019
Friday AM Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 78 Denver 66

High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 80, Potter County 74

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 68, Alcester-Hudson 58

Bison 57, McIntosh 33

Bon Homme 61, Freeman 40

Castlewood 57, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Chester 54, Baltic 48

Highmore-Harrold 77, Herreid/Selby Area 64

Lemmon 65, Dupree 19

Lennox 68, Vermillion 47

Northwestern 70, Ipswich 65

Parkston 68, Wagner 55

Rapid City Christian 67, Harding County 49

Scotland 58, Avon 53

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60, Sioux Falls Washington 43

St. Thomas More 59, Custer 20

Sully Buttes 71, Miller 32

Tiospa Zina Tribal 57, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Todd County 59, Chamberlain 54

Viborg-Hurley 60, Gayville-Volin 42

Warner 45, Langford 31

West Sioux, Iowa 73, Canton 37

Winner 54, Tri-Valley 40

Jones County Tournament

First Round

Colome 56, Bennett County 21

Jones County 75, Kadoka Area 49

Lyman 59, Stanley County 56

White River 109, Philip 44

West River Tournament

First Round

Faith 66, New Underwood 35

Wall 60, Edgemont 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 48, Tiospa Zina Tribal 19

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 66, Alcester-Hudson 41

Avon 53, Scotland 41

Bridgewater-Emery 66, Menno 50

Chester 59, Baltic 42

Clark/Willow Lake 67, Milbank 65

Crow Creek 69, Mobridge-Pollock 39

De Smet 62, Colman-Egan 26

Deubrook Area 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 45

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41

Estelline/Hendricks 39, Arlington 37

Faulkton Area 57, Edmunds Central 24

Flandreau 66, Madison 43

Freeman 56, Bon Homme 25

Freeman Academy/Marion 51, Flandreau Indian 49

Groton Area 42, Sisseton 35

Howard 61, Iroquois 25

Kimball/White Lake 45, Gregory 44

Lennox 63, Vermillion 55

McCook Central/Montrose 65, Sioux Valley 34

McIntosh 64, Bison 31

Miller 43, Sully Buttes 34

Mitchell 67, Pierre 46

Parker 54, Hanson 50

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Tea Area 36

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Washington 24

St. Francis Indian 63, Crazy Horse 56

Sturgis Brown 48, Rapid City Central 45

Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 29

Waubay/Summit 47, Florence/Henry 35

Waverly-South Shore 67, Wilmot 19

West Central 49, Crofton, Neb. 40

West Sioux, Iowa 69, Canton 59

Winner 67, Chamberlain 40

College Wrestling

Northern State 22 SMSU 16

High School Wrestling

Sioux Valley Quad
Sioux Valley 36 vs. Hamlin/Castlewood 21

Sioux Valley 39 vs. Deuel 6

Clark/Willow Lake 45 vs. Sioux Valley 22

Clark/Willow Lake 54 vs. Deuel 6

Clark/Willow Lake 48 vs. Hamlin/Castlewood 12

Hamlin/Castlewood 24 vs. Deuel 16

Hot Springs Quadrangular
Custer/Edgemont 72, Red Cloud 9

Hill City 48, Red Cloud 30

Hot Springs 71, Red Cloud 3

Wessington Springs Quadrangular
Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 54, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 21

Ipswich Quadrangular
Faulkton Area 33, Mobridge-Pollock 27

Faulkton Area 51, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18

Faulkton Area 54, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 12