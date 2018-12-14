Friday AM Scoreboard

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

L.A. Chargers 29 Kansas City 28

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Houston 126 L.A. Lakers 111

San Antonio 125 L.A. Clippers 87

Orlando 97 Chicago 91

Phoenix 99 Dallas 89

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 3 Arizona 1

Columbus 4 L.A. Kings 1

Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 1

Montreal 6 Carolina 4

Nashville 4 Vancouver 3 OT

Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 4 OT

Minnesota 5 Florida 1

San Jose 3 Dallas 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(16) Wisconsin 101 Savannah St. 60

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 57, Leola/Frederick 46

Bridgewater-Emery 73, Menno 51

Canistota 56, Freeman 38

Colman-Egan 47, Garretson 46

De Smet 72, Lake Preston 57

Hamlin 67, Deuel 52

Harding County 60, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 42

Ipswich 60, Langford 30

Kimball/White Lake 55, Mitchell Christian 46

Lennox 58, Madison 57

Platte-Geddes 72, Burke 50

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Sioux Falls Washington 49

Sioux Valley 88, Baltic 54

Sisseton 72, Flandreau Indian 55

Stanley County 60, Philip 36

Vermillion 65, Irene-Wakonda 41

Waubay/Summit 51, Waverly-South Shore 32

Wessington Springs 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 25

Wilmot 51, Great Plains Lutheran 40

Yankton 62, Brandon Valley 60 (F/OT)

Lakota Nations Invitational in Rapid City

Makosica Bracket

Quarterfinal

Omaha Nation, Neb. 61, Little Wound 57

Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 37

White River 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Paha Sapa Bracket

Quarterfinal

Custer 63, Oelrichs 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 14

Beresford 55, Flandreau 54

Bon Homme 58, Scotland 52

Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 41

De Smet 66, Lake Preston 29

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24

Dupree 44, McIntosh 38

Hamlin 70, Deuel 26

Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Wessington Springs 36

Kimball/White Lake 40, Mitchell Christian 19

Lennox 71, Madison 33

Leola/Frederick 51, Aberdeen Christian 37

New Underwood 46, Hill City 17

Philip 73, Stanley County 36

Ponca, Neb. 36, Vermillion 32

Potter County 52, Highmore-Harrold 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 93, Sioux City, North, Iowa 14

Sioux Valley 52, Baltic 34

St. Thomas More 62, Alliance, Neb. 30

Timber Lake 50, Mobridge-Pollock 40

Winner 67, Burke 42

Lakota Nations Invitational in Rapid City

Makosica Bracket

Quarterfinal

Crow Creek 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44

Todd County 68, White River 66

Paha Sapa Bracket

Quarterfinal

Custer 52, Crazy Horse 38

St. Francis Indian 66, Oelrichs 31

Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46

High School Wrestling

Pierre 45, Aberdeen Central 25

Rapid City Central 59, Spearfish 16

Belle Fourche Triangular

Custer/Edgemont 64, Belle Fourche 12

Custer/Edgemont 53, Lead-Deadwood 18

Faulkton Quadrangular

Potter County 37, Faulkton Area 36

Redfield Area 60, Faulkton Area 22

Stanley County 47, Faulkton Area 28

Miller/Highmore-Harrold Triangular

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 33, Sunshine Bible Academy 24

Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 63, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 24