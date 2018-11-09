Friday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 78 Alabama State 61
Presentation 91 Oak Hills Christian 67
High School Football
Class “9A” Championship
Canistota/Freeman 46 Howard 14
Class “9AA” Championship
Bon Homme 35 Kimball/White Lake 20
Class 11 “11A”
Tea Area 39 Dell Rapids 7
High School Volleyball
Class AA
SoDak 16 Playoffs
Brookings def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-9, 25-12
Mitchell def. Pierre, 27-25, 25-11, 25-22
S.F.O’Gorman def. Lincoln, 25-16, 20-25, 25-7, 25-15
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-11, 25-14
S.F. Roosevelt def. Rapid City Central, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21
S.F. Washington def. Spearfish, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10
Watertown def. Harrisburg, 32-30, 25-23, 25-23