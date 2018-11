Friday AM Scoreboard

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Denver 110 Cleveland 91

Philadelphia 122 L.A. Clippers 113

Oklahoma City 111 Charlotte 107

Sacramento 146 Atlanta 115

Boston 117 Milwaukee 113

Portland 132 New Orleans 119

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg 4 Florida 2

N-Y Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 2 SO

Dallas 2 Toronto 1

Detroit 4 New Jersey 3

Montreal 6 Washington 4

Nashville 4 Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 4 Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5 Vegas 3

Calgary 6 Colorado 5

Edmonton 4 Chicago 0

N-Y Rangers 3 Anaheim 2 SO

Philadelphia 5 L.A. Kings 2

Columbus 4 San Jose 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(9) UCF 52 Temple 40

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

San Francisco 34 Oakland 3

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

Women’s College Soccer

Summit League Tournament

Omaha 3 SDSU 1

Denver 3 NDSU 0

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 77 Mary 46 (Exhibition)

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 82 South Dakota Mines 63 (Exhibition)

Loras 81 Augustana 76 (Exhibition)

High School Volleyball

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12

Mitchell def. Harrisburg, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Yankton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-12

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brookings, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12

Watertown def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15

Region 3A

Finals

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-7, 27-25

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11

Region 4A

Finals

Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 18-25, 17-15

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23

Region 5A

Finals

McCook Central/Montrose def. Platte-Geddes, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17

Parker def. Wagner, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15

Region 6A

Finals

Chamberlain def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24

Miller def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13

Region 7A

Finals

Winner def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15

Semifinal

Pine Ridge def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24

Region 8A

Finals

Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 25-14, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21

St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12

Region 1B

Finals

Northwestern def. Langford Area, 25-15, 25-12, 25-19

Warner def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16

Region 2B

Finals

Faulkton Area def. Ipswich, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

Sully Buttes def. Herreid/Selby Area, 15-25, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11

Region 3B

Finals

Deubrook Area def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-21, 25-20, 10-25, 25-21

Region 4B

Finals

Chester Area def. Hanson, 25-5, 25-8, 25-18

Ethan def. Colman-Egan, 25-11, 25-23, 25-20

Region 5B

Finals

Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16

Freeman def. Canistota, 27-25, 25-17, 25-23

Region 6B

Finals

Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-10, 25-4

Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13

Region 7B

Finals

Philip def. New Underwood, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 25-11

Region 8B

Finals

Faith def. Lemmon, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17