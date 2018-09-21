Friday AM Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 21 L-A Angels 3
Boston 11 N-Y Yankees 6
Toronto 9 Tampa Bay 8
Detroit 11 Kansas City 8
Chi White Sox 5 Cleveland 4, 11 Innings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N-Y Mets 5 Washington 4, 12 Innings
Cincinnati 4 Miami 2
Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 3
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
Montreal 5 Washington 2
N-Y Islanders 2 New Jersey 0
Detroit 4 Chicago 2
Dallas 3 Minnesota 1
Edmonton 7 Winnipeg 3
San Jose 7 Anaheim 3
Vancouver 4 L.A. Kings 3 SO
Vegas 7 L.A. Kings 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Cleveland 21 N-Y Jets 17
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
College Volleyball
Northwestern def DWU 25-17, 25-14, 29-27
Briar Cliff def Mount Marty 25-22, 25-20, 25-13
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24
Canistota def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-13, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19
Chester Area def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-7
Clark/Willow Lake def. Webster Area, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-17, 25-23, 25-9
Crow Creek def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-18, 25-11
Dell Rapids def. Flandreau, 27-25, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22
Deuel def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15
Dupree def. McIntosh, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13
Edmunds Central def. McLaughlin, 25-5, 25-17, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Ethan def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
Faith def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-23, 21-25, 16-25, 17-15
Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 14-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-11
Huron def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Langford Area def. Ipswich, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21
Lemmon def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16
Lennox def. West Central, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
Leola/Frederick def. Ellendale, N.D., 25-21, 28-26, 25-20
Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Marshall, Minn. def. Brookings, 20-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15
McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-13, 25-16, 26-24
Milbank Area def. Hamlin, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18
Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16
Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 22-25, 15-10
Mitchell Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 15-6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Canton, 29-27, 25-8, 25-19
Parker def. Baltic, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15
Philip def. Harding County, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-17, 28-26
Potter County def. Stanley County, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-9, 25-11, 25-10
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-23, 25-9
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-10, 27-25, 25-9
Tiospaye Topa def. Wakpala, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10
Todd County def. Jones County, 25-21, 25-27, 25-10, 25-18
Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-15, 31-29, 25-15
Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-10, 25-19
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 15-8
Akron Westfield Triangular
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-7, 25-7, 25-16
Hill City Triangular
Hill City def. Newell, 25-11, 25-14, 25-13
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11
Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 26-24, 25-21, 25-13
White River Triangular
Kadoka Area def. White River, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
Kadoka Area def. Pine Ridge, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14
Pine Ridge def. White River, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23
Women’s College Soccer
USD 3 New Mexico State 0
High School Boys Soccer
Groton Area 2 James Valley Christian 1
Huron 4 Mitchell 0
Watertown 2 Brandon Valley 2
High School Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 5 Watertown 0
Vermillion 1 Harrisburg 0
Tea Area 1 Yankton 1