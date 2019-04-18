Freidel Officially a Jackrabbit

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball head coach Eric Henderson announced the addition of Noah Freidel for the 2019-20 season. After announcing a verbal commitment to SDSU on Twitter last week, Freidel officially signed with the Jackrabbits Thursday. Freidel averaged 22.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the Tea Titans as a senior, earning Class A All-State First Team honors while being named the 2019 Argus Leader Player of the Year. Freidel tallied 26 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting as a junior en route to 2018 All-State First Team honors, dropping a school-record 47 points in a win over Flandreau.