Free credit reports temporarily available on weekly basis
In response to increased risks from COVID-19 impacts, AnnualCreditReport.com and the country’s three main credit bureaus are now allowing consumers to access their full credit report from each of the three credit bureaus weekly through April 2021.
Previously, consumers could only access each of the three credit reports once every 12 months.
The increased availability is a response to two major issues for consumers:
- Potential increase in COVID-19 scams as consumers receive stimulus payments and face more financial challenges.
- Ensure deferred payments for Coronavirus- related reasons are reporting to the credit bureaus correctly.