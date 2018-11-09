Free Assistance During Medicare Open Enrollment Still Available

The South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) program would reminds all Medicare beneficiaries there is still time to receive free assistance during the Medicare open enrollment period.

Individuals taking advantage of the free one-on-one counseling should bring their Medicare card and a current list of medications. The Medicare open enrollment period ends on Dec. 7.

To schedule a meeting with a volunteer in your community visit www.shiine.net or contact one of SHIINE’s regional offices.

• Eastern Region: 1-800-536-8197

• Central Region: 1-877-331-4834

• Western Region: 1-877-286-9072