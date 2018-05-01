Fredrickson Retires as NSU Womens Basketball Coach

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Curt Fredrickson announced this afternoon his retirement after 39 seasons with the Wolves. Fredrickson leaves his post as the winningest coach in Northern State history with an 846-306 record, two NAIA National Championships and numerous conference titles. In his final season with the Wolves, Fredrickson won a share of both the NSIC North Division and NSIC Overall Championships. The overall crown was the first for NSU in 20 years, since last winning in 1997-98. Northern went 26-6 overall, qualifying for their fifth straight NCAA Central Region Tournament, and notching their first regional victory in those five seasons over Arkansas Tech.