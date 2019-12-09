Freddie LeBeau 1922 – 2019

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Frederick F. “Freddie” LeBeau, 97, of Eagle Butte, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Medicine Wheel Village, Eagle Butte.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. MDT, Friday, April 17, 2020 at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.

Frederick Felix LeBeau was born July 6, 1922 in a log cabin at the mouth of the Moreau River to Johnson and Eudora (Traversie) LeBeau. He completed his high school education and then entered the United States Navy on August 28, 1942 in Aberdeen, SD. Freddie served during WWII on the U.S.S. Rainier. He was honorably discharged on December 15, 1945.

Freddie married the love of his life, May Louise Lawrence, in 1946 after serving his country. They made their home near Mobridge where he was involved in ranching and training horses. To this union six children were born: Luann, Jane, Anita, Jeffrey, Tyrone, and Todd.

In 1978, Freddie met the second love of his life, Darlene Johnson. They were married in 1980 and he welcomed six more children: Barb, Randy, Betty, Richard, Diane, and Janelle. Freddie and Darlene lived in Eagle Butte where he had a welding business and carpentry.

Freddie would work long hours daily tending to his gardens and his yard. He loved to sing and write music with his guitar and harmonica. One of his passions was the rodeo. He was a bronc rider winning numerous rodeos that he competed in. He could remember every horse he rode and would share his stories with everyone. Freddie also loved wood working: making jewelry boxes for his granddaughters with their names engraved into them, coat racks of all sizes, and washing machine flower boxes. He truly was a very gifted man.

Freddie treasured his two beloved dogs, Button and Beau. He would spend hours teaching them tricks, including how to box!

Freddie was an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. He was able to serve on several committees and made several trips to Washington D.C. to meet with the president. Freddie was also a member of All Saints Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #308 for 11 years.

He is survived by his children: Luann (Jerry) Schock, Rapid City and Jane Stutz, Woodbridge, VA, extended family: Randy (Alyce) Johnson, Wellington, TX, Betty (Kreg) Warrick, Apache Junction, AZ, Richard (Jackie) Johnson, Wellington, TX, Diane (Tom) Gesinger, Ridgeview, SD, and Janelle (Kurt) Kolb, Leola, SD; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Marcella LeBeau, Eagle Butte, Wayne (Gertrude) Martin, Custer, SD, Lynn (Larry) Miles, Albuquerque, NM, Avin (JoAnne) Martin, Piedmont, SD and Margie Sivertson, Minot, ND; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Darlene in 2017; three sons: Jeffrey, Todd and Tyrone; daughter, Anita LeBeau; step-daughter, Barbara Hinzman; step-great grandchild, Wyatt Gesinger; his previous wife, May L. LeBeau in 2018; brothers: Alex, Gilbert, Elmo, Sibby, Art, Barney, and Frankie; sisters: Marie, Ramona, Rose Madonna, and Arlene; step son-in-law, Jerry Hinzman; sister and brothers-in-law: Florence (Donald) Miller, Harvey (Agnes) Martin, Kenny Martin, and Galen Sivertson. His beloved puppies Button and Beau.

Memorials are directed to the Medicine Wheel Village in Freddie’s Honor, PO Box 800, Eagle Butte, SD 57625. Cards may be sent to the Family of Freddie LeBeau, PO Box 262, Ridgeview, SD 57652.

The family is very thankful for all of the staff at Medicine Wheel Village and the Upell Clinic and Staff for all of the care they had given to Freddie. A special thanks also to Johnny and Sharyn Holloway, Mary Rousseau, and his nurse Jaclyn. He adored you all.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Freddie’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)