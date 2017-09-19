Frank Bach 1939 – 2017

September 19, 2017

 

FAULKTON, SD – Frank Bach, 78, of Faulkton passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Faulkton Senior Living.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30a.m., Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the United Church of Faulkton with Pastor Bill Hoffman presiding.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Frank’s arrangements.


