Francis Bies 1948 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Francis Bies passed away on October 15 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Memorial services will be held on Monday October 22 at 10:00am at the Maryhouse Chapel in Pierre with burial and military honors at the Black Hills National Cemetery at 3:00pm mst.

Francis was born on June 11, 1948 in Redfield, SD to Bernard William Francis & Mildred Alice (Vellek) Bies. He grew up in Rapid City, Ft. Pierre, & Pierre. He had started employment at early age. He graduated from the Ft. Pierre High School in 1969. After High School, he enlisted into the U.S Army where he served in Vietnam following his Vietnam service he joined the National Guards. He served at total of 7 years in the military with active and National Guard service. He had worked at various jobs around Ft. Pierre & Pierre throughout his life. He was never married and he adored his religion and his Catholic Faith. He loved his extended family and his friends who he enjoyed traveling with. He was very proud of his family heritage from the family tree history. He adored his wiener dogs. He was known as the “Movieguy”. His pasttime programs were the animal planet, NFL as Denver Broncos, & NASCAR.

His survivors include his niece, Fawn Marie (Steely) (Gregory A.) Kline, his cousins such as Mary A. Fredrichs and Charlie Bies. One aunt, Bonnie Reisch and his beloved dog, Windsor the Third.

He was preceded in death by: His parents, his stepfather John C. Smith, his sister Faye (Bies) Steely, his half-sister Avis Marie Keith from Michigan, his various aunts & uncles on both sides of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial cans be sent to the American Legion Post 20 in Ft. Pierre.