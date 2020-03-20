Fourth location added for Pierre School District students to pick up free meals

The Pierre School District will again be providing free breakfast and lunch meals for all students during the week next week, but when and where to pick them up will change slightly.

Pierre School District food service director Liz Marso says white food service trucks will be at the Southeast Community Center Parking Lot (2315 E Park Street) and the Georgia Morse Middle School back Highland Parking Lot (309 East Capitol Ave.) from 11:30am-12:15pm. Then the trucks will be at Buchanan Elementary (100 North Buchanan Avenue) and Jefferson Elementary (900 N. Poplar Ave.) from 12:30–1:30pm.

Marso says you can walk up or drive up. The student’s name will be checked off a list, then they’ll be given a bag that includes both lunch and breakfast. She says Friday’s meals will contain two breakfasts and two lunches to help students get through the weekend.

Stanley County School District students should go to the south facing elementary gym door, across from the Sutley Senior Center, in Fort Pierre between 11am and 1pm Monday through Friday to get the meals.

In both cases, the student must be currently enrolled in the district and must be present in order to receive the grab-and-go meals. Breakfast and lunch meals may be picked up at the same time.

In Pierre, each day includes a cold breakfast pack, milks, fruit, vegetable and entree. Next week’s lunch menu for Pierre is:

Monday– chicken drumstick

Tuesday– pizza crunchers

Wednesday– chicken patty sandwich

Thursday– mozzarella stuffed breadsticks

Friday/Saturday– corn dog and sun butter sandwich