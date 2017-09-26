Four More Governor Statues Now On Display in Pierre

PIERRE SD – Four more statues of former governors were put on display in Pierre today (Tues.).

The 2017 class of statues includes governors Tom Berry, Leslie Jensen, Sigurd Anderson and Joe J. Foss.

Tom Berry was South Dakota’s 14th governor. His statue is located at the corner of Dakota and Pierre Street. Leslie Jensen was the 15th governor and that statue is in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Building on Capitol Avenue. The likeness of Gov. Sigurd Anderson, the state’s 19th governor is in front of the Anderson Building, also on Capitol Avenue while 20th Governor Joe J. Foss’ likeness stands in front of the Foss Building at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Ree Street.

The 2018 Class will be dedicated June 15, 2018, and will include Govs. Herseth, McMasters and Sharpe bringing the total count of statues complete to 22.

Governor Anderson

Governor Berry

Governor Foss

Governor Jensen

For more information about the project, governor biographies and donor opportunities at www.trailofgovernors.com