Four Jackrabbits Earn Summit League Baseball Honors

TULSA, Okla. – Six South Dakota State players, highlighted by repeat honorees Nick Smith and Newt Johnson, were named Tuesday to the all-Summit League Baseball Team. Selections were determined by a vote among the league’s six head coaches. Joining Smith as first-team selections were seniors Tony Kjolsing and Anthony Schneider. Also earning second-team honors were freshman second baseman Gus Steiger and sophomore pitcher Tyler Olmstead. South Dakota State ended the regular season with a 16-30 overall record and 14-13 mark in Summit League play.

