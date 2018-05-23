Four Jackrabbits Earn Summit League Baseball Honors

  • Home > 
May 23, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

TULSA, Okla. – Six South Dakota State players, highlighted by repeat honorees Nick Smith and Newt Johnson, were named Tuesday to the all-Summit League Baseball Team. Selections were determined by a vote among the league’s six head coaches. Joining Smith as first-team selections were seniors Tony Kjolsing and Anthony Schneider. Also earning second-team honors were freshman second baseman Gus Steiger and sophomore pitcher Tyler Olmstead. South Dakota State ended the regular season with a 16-30 overall record and 14-13 mark in Summit League play.


