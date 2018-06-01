Four Corners Gets Shutout

PLANKINTON, S.D. – Four Corners scored 5 runs in the 8th inning and went on to record a 5-0 win over Plankinton in Pony Hills League Amateur Baseball Thursday night in Plankinton. Brad Hand had 3 hits to pace the Four Corners offense while Justin Allen had a two run single in the 8th inning. Kris Dozark and Justin Overweg also had two hits apeice. On the mound Adam Kaus threw 8.1 innings of shutout baseball in picking up the win allowing 5 hits and striking out 5. JD Farley pitched the final inning and two thirds allowing just 1 hit. Four Corners entertains South Central at the Four Corners Field west of Hayes in their next action on Sunday.