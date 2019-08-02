Four Corners Falls Short in District 3B Amateur Baseball Title Game

PLANKINTON, S.D. — Alex Loes drove in four runs, Tyler Waddle hit a home run and the Plankinton Bankers claimed the District 3B tournament championship on Thursday as The Bankers knocked off Four Corners 9-5 in the tourney title game, capturing their third straight District 3B title. Travis Gant earned the win on the mound striking out five batters, scattering five hits and he allowed one earned run in his seven-inning start. Brad Hand led Four Corners with three hits. Justin Allen, Brian Graves, Spencer Sarringar, Justin Lester and Jason Overweg each had a hit while Overweg drove in two runs.

(mitchellrepublic.com contributed to this story)