Four Corners Downs Miller in Amateur Baseball

MILLER, S.D. – Four Corners downed Miller 10-3 to pick up an amateur baseball win on Thursday. Four Corners had 11 hits as a team, including three-hit games from former Pierre Post 8 alums Brian Graves and Spencer Saringer, who drove in four and three runs, respectively. Brad Hand also picked up a pair of hits. Josh Davies lasted five innings to pick up the win, giving up three earned runs on six hits and striking out four batters. Ryan Engle had three of Miller’s seven hits. Casey Schlechter gave up six runs, five earned in four innings and suffered the loss. Cody Cotton allowed three earned runs and struck out four in 3 innings of relief. Four Corners returns to action to face Wessington Springs on Sunday in Hayes while Miller plays Kimball/White Lake on Sunday.