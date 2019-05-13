Four Coaches to be Inducted Into SDHSCA Hall of Fame in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Four men will be inducted into the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame this summer. Two of the men are former natives of Pierre and Ft. Pierre natives. Tom McGough of Miller and Dan Thelan (deceased) will be joined by Jim Trett of Sioux Falls and Mary Ellen Luikens of Scotland are the four inductees. McGough grew up and graduated from high school in Ft. Pierre and went on to serve most of his coaching career in Miller where he was the head Track and Field and Cross Country Head Coach. Thelan graduated from Pierre Riggs High School and went on to coach Canistota-Montrose to two State High School Football Championships and Huron to one football State Title. Trett guided Northwestern and Sioux Falls Washington to State High School Basketball tournament titles in his long career and Luikens is being honored as an assistant coach for several sports offerings in Scotland. The induction ceremonies will be held on July 7th at 1 pm at the Mitchell Highland Center during the SDHSAA Summer Coaches Clinic.