Four Adults Face Drug Charges After Arrests in Pierre

Four adults face drug charges after an incident Monday evening in Pierre.
According to the Pierre Police Department, officers responded to the 2300 block of East Park Ave. because of a report of marijuana use within a residence.
Arrested were:
- 22-year-old female Cecilia Thunder for Ingesting or Inhaling a Substance to Become Intoxicated and a Bond Violation
- 21-year-old Wyatt Whiteeyes for Ingesting or Inhaling a Substance to Become Intoxicated
- 18 year-old male Spencer Gerken for Underage Purchase/Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage and Ingesting or Inhaling a Substance to Become Intoxicated
- 20 yo male Robert Frost for Underage Purchase/Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage, Ingesting or Inhaling a Substance to Become Intoxicated and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance as a Felony.
All four individuals were transported to the Hughes County Jail.
