Foundations provide $25K+ in grants to Pierre/Fort Pierre organizations

The Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation and South Dakota Community Foundation have distributed over $27,000 ($27,730) in grants to local community organizations.

The local fund granted $15,730 to area organizations. SDCF matched $5,000 toward needs due to the pandemic and $7,000 to the Pierre Area Referral Service in partnership with the Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund.

President of the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation Brett Koenecke says because of the foresight and stewardship of local philanthropists, the foundation board is able to address immediate needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also fund ongoing community projects.

Ten organizations received support from the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation, SDCF and the Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund.

Organization Amount Awarded Purpose/Funding Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) $7,000 Grant made by SDCF Coronavirus Response Fund and Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund Oahe YMCA $3,280 Sunshade for outside playground Community Youth Involved $5,000 Meals on Wheels program matched by SDCF for COVID-19 related needs Junior Achievement $5,000 Decrease in fundraising due to pandemic and additional need for virtual learning opportunities.

Matched by SDCF for COVID-19 related needs Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area $1,700 Purchase playground equipment Verendrye Museum, Inc. $1,500 Replace glass wall display cases, which will help preserve exhibits. Head Start $1,000 Transit costs for cultural field trips PAWS $1,000 Pet shelter construction project Capital City Baseball Association $950 two bat and helmet combination fixtures for Griffin Park ballfield upgrades Pierre Concert Association $600 Hire professional musicians to meet Pierre/Fort Pierre choral music students Oahe Hockey Association $500 Girls’ hockey jerseys Canvasback Art Club $200 Annual art show

The local foundation has granted over $400,000 to nonprofit organizations and programs in the area since 1998. The fund is a permanent endowment with the SDCF and is managed by a local board of directors:

Brett Koenecke, President

Becky Burke

Sandy Zinter

Matt Brakke

Tom Hart

Kate Olson

Murray Thompson

To learn more or donate to the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation, please visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/csa/pierre-ft-pierre-area-community-foundation/.

Community Savings Account/SDCF Partnership:

The Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation was established by a local board of directors in partnership with the South Dakota Community Foundation. Their goal was to create a long-term funding source for charitable causes in the local area. With careful investment, the fund will continue to grow and enhance quality of life in the local area forever. This fund is one of 80 community savings accounts in partnership with SDCF. Since 1987, SDCF has helped people reach their philanthropic goals and strengthened communities across the state. Today, SDCF manages assets of over $350 million and granted nearly $18 million in 2019. To learn more about SDCF, visit SDCommunityFoundation.org or call 800.888.1842.