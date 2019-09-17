Fort Thompson Man Sentenced for Assault

A 25-year-old Fort Thompson man convicted of Assault by Striking, Beating and Wounding was sentenced this month by a federal judge.

Jacey Estes was sentenced to time served– approximately 3 months– and 1 year of supervised release.

The charge came from an incident in November 2018 when Estes was drinking and socializing at a residence with a group of individuals, including the victim. The group went for a drive and at one point, Estes and the victim got into an argument. They stopped the vehicle, Estes and the victim got out of the vehicle, and Estes struck and beat the victim’s head and face causing facial fractures.

Estes was released following the sentencing hearing.